Will Gotham Knights be on Xbox Game Pass?

Gotham Knights is set for release on October 21 and is one of the most-awaited games this year. With a provocative premise and with two-player multiplayer support, it is a game many wish to get their hands on. But, with the game being on PC and new consoles only, it will be at full price. Many players do not want to spend $70 on a new game, and with Game Pass hugely popular among Xbox and PC users, they anticipate major releases to be available on the service. With that in mind, you may be wondering if Gotham Knights will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch — or at all.

Will Gotham Knights be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately, Gotham Knights won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 21 this year. But, that doesn’t mean that it won’t ever be on the service. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has a history of putting their games on Xbox Game Pass before. These include Back 4 Blood and Mortal Kombat 11, two hugely popular and successful games. Both of these feature multiplayer and were well-received at their respective launches.

So, chances are if Gotham Knights is successful at launch and then Warner Bros. Interactive might think of putting it on the service. If it does, then Game Pass subscribers can play the game only on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Gotham Knights premise and plot

The game is set after the supposed death of Batman and will feature and will feature Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood as the four main playable characters. The four will attempt to stabilize and restore justice to Gotham City after the death of The Bat. They will also come into conflict with the infamous Court of Owls along with other notable villains. Gotham Knights will release worldwide on October 21 this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.