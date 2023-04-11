Will shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus appear during five-star raids in Pokémon Go? – April 11, 2023

When attempting to catch Pokémon in Pokémon Go, some players might be trying to hunt down a particular version of it, namely a shiny version. These are extremely rare color variations of the standard Pokémon, giving it a distinct shine to it.

This is a common thing for players to try hunting down when battling legendary Pokémon, and when Incarnate Forme Landorus enters raids, players will be wondering how good their chances are going to be to find a shiny one. Here’s what you need to know about if you can catch a shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokémon Go.

Does Incarnate Forme Landorus have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Incarnate Forme Landorus has appeared in Pokémon Go since early 2020, and has appeared at least once a year since that point. We can confirm that Incarnate Forme Landorus does have a shiny version, and you will have a chance to catch it when it appears in raids from April 11 to 17.

Although there is a chance for Incarnate Forme Landorus to have a shiny version, it is not guaranteed to happen in a five-star raid. This is true even if another player in your lobby encounters one at the end of the match. That does not mean everyone will receive a shiny encounter.

This form of Landorus won’t appear long in five-star raids. It will leave your local area on April 17, 2023, and swap out for Tapu Bulu, which is receiving its shiny debut at the end of the month. The shiny version of Incarnate Forme Landorus has appeared in other events in Pokémon Go, so whenever it returns to five-star raids, there’s a good chance the shiny version will appear. For anyone who misses out on getting it this time, there are always future events.

If you run out of luck trying to catch a shiny version, it never hurts to reach out to other players to receive one, but it costs a lot of Stardust to trade these Pokémon.