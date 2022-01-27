Will Pokémon Home work with Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have you wandering all over the Hisui region, searching for the many Pokemon living in the many habitats. When you capture a Pokemon, you can bring them with you on the adventure. With this game being another continuation of the many adventures you can have in the Pokemon franchise, will Pokemon Home work with Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Pokemon Home will be functional with Pokemon Legends: Arceus sometime in 2022. The exact date has not been confirmed at this time. If you’re looking forward to bringing a specific Pokemon with you into Pokemon Legends or adding one to your Pokemon Bank, you might have to wait a little bit before they officially come out. Connection to Pokemon Home will not be happening on the Pokemon Legends release date.

Any Pokemon you catch in Pokemon Legends can return to your Pokemon Bank. If they’re one of the Hisuian varieties, you’ll only be able to use them in other games where they appear in the PokeDex. Don’t expect to use them in previous games. But any of the Pokemon featured in previous PokeDexs or games is acceptable, so expect to use them in continued adventures. We can expect to see Hisuian Pokemon in future games.