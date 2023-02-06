Will there be a new Legend in Apex Legends Season 16?

Since its launch in 2019, Apex Legends has expanded its roster with a new playable character each season. From the speedy Octane to the terraformer Catalyst, these additions ultimately became the biggest and most anticipated feature of previous seasons. That said, with the game now celebrating its fourth anniversary, there are several never-before-seen modes and mechanics coming in Season 16. But, is a new Legend in the cards as well?

Is there a new Legend in Season 16 of Apex Legends?

Breaking away from its 15-season tradition, there will not be a new Legend included in Season 16. Instead, the battle royale’s developer has chosen to focus on improving the core experience and adding other key components. Though, more characters are bound to appear in future seasons. For instance, numerous rumors have pointed to a Legend known as Ballistic debuting in Season 17 and is said to be able to hold three weapons at a time.

As for Season 16’s offerings, those in any game mode will run into the Nemesis, a brand new Energy-based burst AR. This weapon separates itself from others by reducing its burst delay the more its user fires it. Additionally, this delay reduction will be available for a short period of time after firing, even once it’s reloaded. Fans are also going to witness a massive shift in Legend classes, as five are set to appear in Season 16 and lend each character a special perk.

The main menus will even be close to unrecognizable once the incoming season launches. Starting on February 14, Arenas is set to be replaced with a brand new Team Deathmatch mode that pits two teams of six players against each other on smaller maps. For those craving more LTMs, a Mixtape playlist is also being introduced on March 7, which provides permanent access to a rotation of three beloved modes: Gun Run, Control, and Team Deathmatch.

Despite not having a new Legend, Season 16 does lend players the opportunity to instantly unlock a few existing ones. During its Anniversary Event, those who log into Apex Legends from February 14 to February 21 will be granted Crypto, while Ash is obtainable when playing between February 21 to February 28. Players can then use the characters at any time, especially when grinding for one of the Anniversary Event’s many exclusive skins and accessories.