All Wirebug moves and how they work in Monster Hunter Rise

The Wirebug is a tool added to your hunting arsenal in Monster Hunter Rise. It’ll be a useful instrument in not only traversing the environment but to help you take down worthy prey all over Kamura Village. You’ll be using it often as you work your way through Monster Hunter Rise, and mastering it is critical. These are all of the Wirebug moves and how they work in Monster Hunter Rise.

It’s important to note that whenever you want to use your Wirebug, you need to have a Wirebug charge. You can’t perform any attack or movement if no Wirebug charges are available. These charges recover overtime at a relatively quick rate, so you don’t have to worry about finding yourself isolated on the side of a mountain. You have to press the ZL button on your Nintendo Switch to activate it or the RT for the PC.

When you want to use your Wirebug along with a weapon attack, you can do so by pressing the ZL o the RL button and then hitting your attack. The attack you perform will vary based on if the weapon is sheathed or drawn.

Sheathed Weapon Wirebug abilities

If you want to do the Wirebug dash forward, you can do so by pressing ZL or RL and the A or B button at the same time while your weapon is drawn.

For those who want to go at more of a vertical angle, you can perform a vertical dash by hitting ZL or RL and the X or Y button. Both of these moves make it easier to maneuver around a foe or gain an aerial advantage against them.

To use a more precise movement, you can hit ZL or LT and the ZR or RT button to fire a Wirebug in the direction your reticule is pointed.

While you are in the middle of the air, you can hit A or B to fire a Wirebug to hold you in the air, allowing your hunter to halt and hang off a floating Wirebug. Then, use your left stick and hit the B or A button to move in a specific direction while hanging in the air to reposition yourself.

You can use these movement abilities back to back with your Wirebug while you have multiple Wirebug charges.

While battling a monster, you can hit ZL or LT and the B or A button when you fall to the ground to pick yourself off the ground. This helps prevent a monster from running you over during an encounter and regain any lost ground.

You can use the Wirebug to perform a wall run when facing a wall. You need to hit ZL or LT and the X or A button facing a wall, and when your hunter hits the wall, use the A or B button to run up the rest of the way. Running on a wall eats up your stamina, and you will fall if you do not have enough. You can use a wall run outside and during combat, and your hunter can utilize specific attacks with their weapon while wall running.

Drawn Weapon Wirebug abilities

When you have your weapon drawn, you can still use your Wirebug abilities and perform attacks to make them even more deadly. For example, when you combine your weapon and your Wirebug, you perform silkbind attacks.

To utilize a silk bite attack, make sure your weapon is drawn. From there, while using a melee weapon, you need to hit ZL or LT and the X or A for Switch, or the Y or B buttons for PC, depending on the type of weapon you have and the movesets it has.

If you are using a ranged weapon, you can trigger a silk bite attack by holding the R or RB and pressing the X or A for Switch, or the Y or B for PC buttons, depending on your weapon’s moveset.