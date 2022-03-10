WWE 2K22 MyRise Player guide – How it works, unlockables, tips, and more

WWE 2K22 has a number of different modes, including MyRise. This new mode takes the place of MyCareer in the WWE 2K franchise, but works just about the same. Users will be able to make their own custom WWE superstar, and begin an ascent to the top of the company. Along the way, you’ll work, and feud with some of your fellow co-workers.

So, what do you need to know about MyRise? Let’s go over the details that you need to know right now.

The start of MyRise

MyRise is the career mode for WWE 2K22. In WWE 2K22, users will have the option to start their WWE career either as a male or female Superstar, and grind their way to the top of the food chain. Start off as a male, and be prepared to be trained by two WWE legends: Shawn Michaels and the “Road Dogg” Jesse James. Females will work with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

At the start of MyRise, players will be sent to the WWE Performance Center to train and square off with other new recruits. Along the way, you’ll need to fight these new recruits, and win in order to impress the bass at Stanford, Connecticut.

After leaving the Performance Center, users will then be able to make their way towards the three major brands of WWE: NXT, Raw, and Smackdown. Be wary of going straight to the WWE right away, though. Heading straight to the main roster means losing out on the chance of unlocking new in-game items.

Related: WWE 2K22: How to move up to the WWE in MyRise

But before you do any of that, make sure to select your Background, as this will have an effect on your wrestler attributes, WWE 2K22 players can choose from a variety of different backgrounds, including being a former MMA fighter, or a Indie wrestler, to even being a former actor.

Related: Which background should you pick in WWE 2K22 MyRise?

Additionally, users will need to choose an Archetype. Archetypes essentially dictate what kind of wrestler the character will be in MyRise. Archetypes are split up into weight class, and each has four different subsections: Technician, High-Flyer, Striker, and Powerhouse. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

How to make progress

Simply put, users will need to make progress throughout MyRise by completing matches in each part of the campaign. If you go into the Main menu of MyRise, find the Locations tab. Select it, and you’ll be directed to the areas that will be available to the main player.

In each area are a number of NPCs. These NPCs can range from WWE employees, to new recruits, and even fans. Scroll through the available options with the left stick, and select an NPC with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation).

Each NPC will task you with a particular challenge. These matches usually involve having matches, and completing and winning these events will move the story along. Additionally, you’ll also gain Fans and Attribute Points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For reference, users will be able to check Story progress at the Main Menu.

We should note that some stories will be locked. In MyRise, some stories can only be accessed based upon your Alignment. There are two kinds of alignments: a Face (indicated with a green symbol) and a Heel (indicated by a red symbol). Players can change their Face/Heel status based upon responses given to NPCs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to improve a wrestler’s attributes

At the start of MyRise, users will be gifted a certain amount of Attribute points. Make sure to use these right of the batt. More Attribute Points can be obtained via matches.

Attribute Points can be used to improve a wrestler’s attributes. Wrestlers have six main types of attributes: Striking, Grappling, Aerial/Running, Submission, Defense, and Resilience. All six have a max Level of 10.

To upgrade attributes, go to the Options Menu, and select ‘Superstar Attributes.’ Select it, and then change the levels with the left stick. Lock those changes in by pressing the Menu/Start button. Attribute changes can also be reset by selecting X/Square.

The HUB Menu

There are nine parts of the HUB Menu, which can be accessed by hitting Y/Triangle. We’ve already went through some of these parts, but let’s break it down a bit more:

Social Media : This area highlights the social media mentions you are receiving, plus the DMs. Make sure to check the DMs, as some have a major effect on the story.

: This area highlights the social media mentions you are receiving, plus the DMs. Make sure to check the DMs, as some have a major effect on the story. Locations : All the various places that can be accessed in MyRise. NPCs can be found via this section.

: All the various places that can be accessed in MyRise. NPCs can be found via this section. Appearance : Change the look of your MyRise CAW.

: Change the look of your MyRise CAW. Attribute Upgrades : Upgrade the attributes of your CAW.

: Upgrade the attributes of your CAW. Story Progress : Can take a look at all the story parts, including which ones that are locked and Alignment-locked.

: Can take a look at all the story parts, including which ones that are locked and Alignment-locked. Entrance : Change your Entrance walk and themes.

: Change your Entrance walk and themes. Victory : Change your Victory motions and themes.

: Change your Victory motions and themes. Move-Set : Change CAW’s moveset, including Finishers and Signatures.

: Change CAW’s moveset, including Finishers and Signatures. Options: Can change difficulty, plus entrance settings, subtitles, and whether blood should be on or off.

What about the unlockables?

Playing through MyRise will grant users the ability to unlock new arenas and customization options for CAWs. Some of the unlockables include a Mexico Arena, and a Japan Arena.

However, there are no wrestlers that can be unlocked in MyRise. This is despite the fact that a number of alternate versions of wrestlers, including Dominic Dijakovic (T-Bar) and King Corbin (Happy Corbin) can be seen throughout the campaign.