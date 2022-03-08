How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K22

It’s that time of year again, as WWE 2K is back from hiatus for WWE 2K22. This year’s game features an eclectic roster, especially since many wrestlers in the game are not even with the company anymore. Still, the roster is filled with current WWE wrestlers, as well as former ones and some legends. However, not all of these wrestlers will be available right off the bat. Some need to be unlocked, and here’s how you can get them all.

Store

The wrestlers available at the WWE 2K22 Store can be purchased via WWE 2K VC Balance money. If you’ve purchased the NWO 4-Life Edition, all of these wrestlers should automatically be available.

Here’s the full list of wrestlers that can be unlocked via purchase at the WWE 2K22 Store:

Andre the Giant

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Bobby Heenan

Booker T

Bret Hart

Chyna

Diesel

Faarooq

Goldberg

Hulk Hogan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jerry Lawler

Jim Neidhart

Kane

Kevin Nash

Randy Savage

Maryse

Mickie James

Mr. McMahon

Mr. McMahon (Manager)

Papa Shango

Razor Ramon

Ric Flair ’88

Road Dogg

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shane McMahon

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon (Manager)

Steve Austin

Ted DiBiase

“The Demon” Finn Balor

The Rock

The Undertaker

The Undertaker ’02

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

William Regal

X-Pac

2K Showcase

These are the wrestlers that can be unlocked via the 2K Showcase:

Batista – Unlocked during Smackdown vs. Batista portion of 2K Showcase

Dolph Ziggler ’09 – Unlocked during Summerslam 2009 portion of 2K Showcase

Dominik Mysterio – Unlocked during Payback 2020 portion of 2K Showcase

Eddie Guerrero – Unlocked during Wrestlemania 21 portion of 2K Showcase

Eddie Guerrero ’97 – Unlocked during Halloween Havoc 1997 portion of 2K Showcase

JBL – Unlocked during Judgement Day 2006 portion of 2K Showcase

Kane ’08 – Unlocked during Cyber Sunday 2008 portion of 2K Showcase

The Miz ’11 – Unlocked during Raw vs. The Miz portion of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio ’05 – Unlocked during Wrestlemania 21 portion of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio ’06 – Unlocked during Raw vs. Shawn Michaels and Judgement Day 2006 portions of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio ’08 – Unlocked during Cyber Sunday 2008 portion of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio ’09 – Unlocked during Summerslam 2009 portion of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 – Unlocked during Smackdown vs. Batista and Royal Rumble 2010 portions of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio ’11 – Unlocked during Raw vs. The Miz portion of 2K Showcase

Rey Mysterio Jr. – Unlocked during Halloween Havoc 1997 portion of 2K Showcase

Shawn Michaels – Unlocked during Raw vs. Shawn Michaels portion of 2K Showcase

The Undertaker ’10 – Unlocked during Royal Rumble 2010 portion of 2K Showcase

We will update this guide to reflect any future updates.