How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K22
Start grinding.
It’s that time of year again, as WWE 2K is back from hiatus for WWE 2K22. This year’s game features an eclectic roster, especially since many wrestlers in the game are not even with the company anymore. Still, the roster is filled with current WWE wrestlers, as well as former ones and some legends. However, not all of these wrestlers will be available right off the bat. Some need to be unlocked, and here’s how you can get them all.
Store
The wrestlers available at the WWE 2K22 Store can be purchased via WWE 2K VC Balance money. If you’ve purchased the NWO 4-Life Edition, all of these wrestlers should automatically be available.
Here’s the full list of wrestlers that can be unlocked via purchase at the WWE 2K22 Store:
- Andre the Giant
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Bobby Heenan
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Faarooq
- Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Jerry Lawler
- Jim Neidhart
- Kane
- Kevin Nash
- Randy Savage
- Maryse
- Mickie James
- Mr. McMahon
- Mr. McMahon (Manager)
- Papa Shango
- Razor Ramon
- Ric Flair ’88
- Road Dogg
- “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Shane McMahon
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie McMahon (Manager)
- Steve Austin
- Ted DiBiase
- “The Demon” Finn Balor
- The Rock
- The Undertaker
- The Undertaker ’02
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- William Regal
- X-Pac
2K Showcase
These are the wrestlers that can be unlocked via the 2K Showcase:
- Batista – Unlocked during Smackdown vs. Batista portion of 2K Showcase
- Dolph Ziggler ’09 – Unlocked during Summerslam 2009 portion of 2K Showcase
- Dominik Mysterio – Unlocked during Payback 2020 portion of 2K Showcase
- Eddie Guerrero – Unlocked during Wrestlemania 21 portion of 2K Showcase
- Eddie Guerrero ’97 – Unlocked during Halloween Havoc 1997 portion of 2K Showcase
- JBL – Unlocked during Judgement Day 2006 portion of 2K Showcase
- Kane ’08 – Unlocked during Cyber Sunday 2008 portion of 2K Showcase
- The Miz ’11 – Unlocked during Raw vs. The Miz portion of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio ’05 – Unlocked during Wrestlemania 21 portion of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio ’06 – Unlocked during Raw vs. Shawn Michaels and Judgement Day 2006 portions of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio ’08 – Unlocked during Cyber Sunday 2008 portion of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio ’09 – Unlocked during Summerslam 2009 portion of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 – Unlocked during Smackdown vs. Batista and Royal Rumble 2010 portions of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio ’11 – Unlocked during Raw vs. The Miz portion of 2K Showcase
- Rey Mysterio Jr. – Unlocked during Halloween Havoc 1997 portion of 2K Showcase
- Shawn Michaels – Unlocked during Raw vs. Shawn Michaels portion of 2K Showcase
- The Undertaker ’10 – Unlocked during Royal Rumble 2010 portion of 2K Showcase
We will update this guide to reflect any future updates.