Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – March 26, 2021

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week.

Xur no longer gets a map icon in the game, so it is up to us to hunt him down and find out where he is. To save you time, this guide will tell you where he is hiding and what he is selling, so you can decide if you want to part with some of your Legendary Shards or not.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find Xur at the Tower Hangar.

What Is Xur Selling

As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class.

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Sweet Business – Exotic Auto Rifle

Payday – Larger magazine. Increased accuracy when firing from the hip. Picking up ammo for this weapon immediately reloads it.

Lucky Raspberry – Hunters

Probability Matrix – Increases the chaining capabilities of Arc Bolt Grenade and has a chance to recharge it each time it deals damage. A full chain always recharges.

One-Eyed Mask – Titans

Vengeance – Highlights the enemy who dares to damage you. Track down and destroy your enemy for an overshield.

Chromatic Fire – Warlocks

Crystalline Transistor – When a Light subclass is equipped, precision final blows with your Kinetic weapon create an explosion in the element of your subclass.

Armor Rolls

Name MOB RES REC DIS INT STR Total Lucky Raspberry 9 11 13 13 13 2 61 One-Eyed Mask 14 8 9 13 2 13 59 Chromatic Fire 7 11 14 2 13 13 60

Low stat rolls all around this week, as ideally you want an Exotic to push 64 or so with an solid distrubtion.

