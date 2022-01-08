Yun Jin Hangout Guide – Genshin Impact

Patch 2.4 has introduced new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin, to Genhsin Impact. While miHoYo is yet to reveal the Hangout event for Shenhe, we have received one for Yun Jin. Your decisions will affect the endings, as they do with every Hangout event, and all the possible outcomes are listed below.

And Few Friends You Shall Find

Talk to Yun Jin and go then to the Liyue Harbor’s Adventurer’s Guild.

When asked for your thoughts, select “Ultimately, safety should come first…”

Go to Heyu Tea House and talk to the NPCs, followed by the journalist downstairs.

Interact with Yun Jin and select “Make the most of it, you may as well talk to them.”

Sneak behind the NPCs and follow them without getting caught.

Check in with Yun Jin and then give the letter to one of the NPCs. Meet with Yun Jin again to get the ending.

A Shame That The Road Is Rocky

Follow the above path until you reach the stage that requires following the NPCs.

Follow the NPCs without getting caught.

Do not Check in with Yun Jin.

Interact with Yun Jin and get the ending.

Alternatively, players can get caught while sneaking and get the ending quicker.

Brought Together by Common Interests

Follow the above path until you reach the Heyu Tea House.

Interact with Yun Jin and select “Let’s play it safe and book the interview in with your manager.”

Head to Chen the Sharp’s snack stand.

Talk to Yun Jin and say, “That’s a shame. Your offstage personality is definitely the cuter one.”

Snap a picture of Yun Jin.

Head to Feiyun Slope.

A Souvenir Without Sentiment is of Little Worth

Follow the above path until you reach Chen the Sharp’s snack stand.

Talk to Yun Jin and say, “Your onstage persona is more striking. That’s unavoidable.”

The Cast Contemplates the Play’s Meaning

Talk to Yun Jin and go then to the Liyue Harbor’s Adventurer’s Guild.

When asked for your thoughts, select “You made a good point, Yun Jin…”

Meet Yun Jin in Liyue and travel to the northern fringes.

Talk to her again and then defeat the nearby slimes.

Players below Adventure Rank 28 won’t be able to attempt the event. To access the event, players will need two Story Keys, which can be earned by completing daily quests.

.