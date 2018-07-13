Pokémon Go Stardust Complete Guide | How to Find it, Use It, Trading Costs, and More

Stardust is an essential resource in Pokémon GO. You use it, along with Candy, to increase the levels and CP values of your Pokémon. Every time you use Stardust on your Pokémon, they gain a Power-Up and go up half of a level while increasing their CP. The amount of CP a Pokémon gains by powering up is determined by a Pokémon’s maximum possible CP, which comes from their Individual Values (IVs).

It’s worth noting that the amount of CP your Pokémon gains will become significantly lower as that individual Pokémon reaches higher levels. Once your Pokémon reaches level 30, its CP gains per level cut down to half the original amount. A Pokémon’s CP reaches 90 percent of its total potential by level 30. Depending on it’s IVs, you may not want to pay the incredibly high Stardust costs required for powering up at higher levels, 30 to 40.

How much Stardust is required to level a Pokémon

Currently, the maximum level a Pokémon can reach is 40. Raising a Pokémon’s level requires a significant investment of Stardust, making it a valuable consumable. Your Pokémon gains half of a level with every Power-Up.

The amount of Stardust your Pokémon needs is variable on their current level. The amount of Stardust needed to level a Pokémon is the same for all Pokémon, gradually increasing the more times you Power Up each Pokémon. It costs a total of 270,000 Stardust to level a Pokémon from 1 to 40.

The amount required per Power Up increases every three levels. Keep in mind that each level requires two Power-Ups, so the amount of Stardust needed per level is double the value listed below. Here’s how much it’ll cost you to Power Up your Pokémon:

Levels 1-3: 200 Stardust, 1 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 3-4: 400 Stardust, 1 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 5-7: 600 Stardust, 1 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 7-9: 800 Stardust, 1 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 9-11: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 11-13: 1,300 Stardust, 2 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 13-15: 1,600 Stardust, 2 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 15-17: 1,900 Stardust, 2 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 17-19: 2,200 Stardust, 2 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 19-21: 2,500 Stardust, 2 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 21-23: 3,000 Stardust, 3 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 23-25: 3,500 Stardust, 3 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 25-27: 4,000 Stardust, 3 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 27-29: 4,500 Stardust, 3 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 29-31: 5,000 Stardust, 3 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 31-33: 6,000 Stardust, 6 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 33-35: 7,000 Stardust, 8 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 35-37: 8,000 Stardust, 10 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 37-39: 9,000 Stardust, 12 Candy (per Power Up)

Levels 39-40: 10,000 Stardust, 15 Candy (per Power Up)

You may wish to hold off on spending Stardust until you’ve caught a wild Pokémon with a high CP value. There’s not much point in wasting the Stardust on a Pokémon you plan to replace.

How to obtain Stardust

There are multiple ways to obtain Stardust in Pokémon Go. Generally, your primary source of Stardust will be catching and hatching Pokémon. Here are all of the methods for obtaining Stardust in Pokémon Go:

Catching Pokémon in the wild (100/300/500 Stardust)

The amount of Stardust you’ll receive will depend on the current evolution of that Pokémon. Not every Pokémon has three evolutions (only 53 Pokémon total out of the available), so you won’t be able to score 500 Stardust from most catches. However, this is typically the best method of obtaining Stardust since you can boost wild Pokémon spawn rate using Incense and Lures.

Additionally, you can earn 500 Stardust for the first Pokémon you catch every day. If you do this for a week straight, receiving 500 for every first catch, you receive 3,000 by the end of the week, and you'll start the streak over.

Earn bonus Stardust by catching weather influenced spawns (25/75/125 Stardust)

You earn additional Stardust for catching weather influenced wild Pokémon. You’ll earn 25 percent more Stardust for capturing these Pokémon, so Pokémon at higher evolutions reward more Stardust.

There are seven different weather conditions in Pokémon GO, affecting both the spawn rates and IVs of specific Pokémon. You can see if a Pokémon’s spawn has been weather affected on your map because a special blue swirl effect surrounds the Pokémon. These Pokémon have significantly better stats than non-weather spawns and award bonus Stardust on capture. Here’s a list of the possible weather conditions along with the Pokémon types affected:

Sunny / Clear : Fire, Grass, Ground

: Fire, Grass, Ground Rainy : Bug, Electric, Water

: Bug, Electric, Water Cloudy : Normal, Rock

: Normal, Rock Cloudy : Fairy, Fighting, Poison

: Fairy, Fighting, Poison Windy : Dragon, Flying, Psychic

: Dragon, Flying, Psychic Snow : Ice, Steel

: Ice, Steel Fog: Dark, Ghost

Hatching Pokémon from Eggs (potential 400-3200 Stardust, based on km of Egg)

You can also obtain Stardust by hatching Eggs, allowing you to earn Stardust just by walking passively. You will be limited, however, by both the number of available Egg slots (nine) and your supply of Incubators. If you’re using only the free Incubator, it’s best to focus on hatching 10 km eggs, for the highest overall potential Stardust gain.

1KM Eggs: 400 to 800 Stardust

5KM Eggs: 800 to 1600 Stardust

10KM Eggs: 1,600 to 3,200 Stardust

Participating in Raids (500 Stardust)

You can gain a reward of 500 Stardust for participating in a Raid, even if you don’t defeat the Raid Pokémon. The reward is the same for every Raid tier level. This is a far less reliable method of obtaining Stardust since you need Raid Passes to participate in a Raid. They are also time-limited, and not easily accessible.

Feeding Berries to Pokémon in a Gym (20 Stardust)

This method is limited by your time and available quantity of Berries. You can feed 10 unique Pokémon up to 10 Berries each in a 30-minute window. After 30 minutes since your first feeding, you can feed another 10 Pokémon. While this is not the most lucrative method of obtaining Stardust, it has a small chance of awarding you Candy.

If you’re at a Gym and have extra Berries you aren’t using, you might as well feed some Pokémon. It doesn’t matter what Berry you use, so you want to use Nanab Berries because they have the lowest functional value.

Bonus daily Stardust rewards

Even if you’re not very actively playing, you’ll want to at least take a few minutes each day to obtain the daily bonus rewards. You can gain additional Stardust once each day for completing each of the following tasks:

Daily Bonus catch: 600 per day, awarded once per day when you catch your first Pokémon of the day.

7-Day Streak catch: 3,000 Stardust, awarded after successfully catching a Pokémon after six consecutive days of catching at least one Pokémon.

Catching just one Pokémon each day for seven days straight will award you with a total of 6600 Stardust!

Participating in events

Pokémon Go regularly features special themed events, such as the recent Water Festival, which usually offer Trainers the opportunity to receive additional Stardust. If you’re really focused on grinding Stardust, it’s important to keep an eye open for these events so you can take advantage of doubled or even tripled Stardust rates! Additionally, there may be special missions during an event that can reward Stardust.

How to use Stardust

As mentioned before, Stardust is used to level up your Pokémon, increasing their CP. To actually use Stardust in Pokémon Go, simply tap the Main Menu then select “Pokémon.” Choose the Pokémon you wish to level and touch the Power Up button on the Pokémon’s summary screen.

It’s important to note that Candy is also required to Power Up a Pokémon, as well as to evolve a Pokémon. Candy is utilized for each specific Pokémon’s evolutionary line and can be obtained through catching, hatching, or trading a Pokémon from that family. For example, evolving a Pikachu into Raichu costs Pikachu Candy. Power Ups will cost 1-304 of a specific species’ Candy, with the cost increasing every Power Up.

Obtaining and using Star Pieces

You can boost your Stardust gains by using the consumable item Star Piece. Star Pieces increase the amount of Stardust earned by 50% for the next 30 minutes. Star Pieces can be obtained only by purchasing limited edition Great Box and Ultra Box in the Shop using PokéCoins. PokéCoins can be earned by earning a Defender bonus in a Gym or purchased directly from the shop for real money.

Due to their rarity, it’s important to optimize usage of your Star Pieces. You’ll have the potential to earn the most Stardust on your seventh consecutive day of playing (because of the 7-Day Streak bonus) as well as when you’re ready to hatch eggs. Therefore, it can be quite lucrative (although difficult) to line up these events to occur within a single 30 minute window so you can activate a Star Piece and gain significantly boosted Stardust.

Stardust costs for trading Pokémon

In addition to its use in powering up Pokémon, Stardust is also required for trading Pokémon with other Trainers. We cover Pokémon trading in full detail in our complete guide to trading in Pokémon Go.

The amount of Stardust required for trading a Pokémon with another Trainer will decrease as you become better friends with that Trainer. You can learn more about raising your Friendship Level with trainers in our complete Friendship guide. With those discounts in mind, here are the Stardust cost for all kinds of Pokémon trades:

Unowned Pokémon

Shiny / Legendary:

Good Friend : 1,000,000

: 1,000,000 Great Friend : 800,000

: 800,000 Ultra Friend : 80,000

: 80,000 Best Friend: 40,000

Regional / Regular:

Friend : 20,000

: 20,000 Good Friend : 20,000

: 20,000 Great Friend : 16,000

: 16,000 Ultra Friend : 1,600

: 1,600 Best Friend: 800

Owned Pokémon

Shiny / Legendary:

Good Friend : 20,000

: 20,000 Great Friend : 16,000

: 16,000 Ultra Friend : 1,600

: 1,600 Best Friend: 800

Regional / Regular:

Friend : 100

: 100 Good Friend : 100

: 100 Great Friend : 80

: 80 Ultra Friend : 8

: 8 Best Friend: 4

