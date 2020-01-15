Ninja Is Getting His Own Fortnite Skin, and You Can Buy It Tomorrow

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a streamer who is synonymous with Fortnite: Battle Royale, is being honored with his own skin. The skin will be available tomorrow, Jan. 16, and you can purchase it if you wish to cosplay as the man himself. The skin will stay in the shop until Jan. 19, so grab it before then if you want it, as you never know when it might return.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Ninja showed off the skin on his Mixer stream, which really does look like him. The trademark blue hair is in full effect, and the skin is wearing a strange hooded jacket. “It happened, it’s official, we finally got a Ninja skin. In the game. In Fortnite. We did it,” he said. The skin comes with four different styles, and Back Bling options so you can look a little different to all the other Ninjas that will be in the game tomorrow.

It has been a busy time for Ninja. A move to Mixer saw a change in how streamers are able to capitalize on their positions, and he also released his own shoe with Adidas.

It's also a busy time in Fortnite right now. Update 11.40 has brought us the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission, and plenty more changes to the game. Probably the most significant change in the game is the return of the Heavy Assault Rifle, thanks to the new Sidegrading system.

This gives us plenty to do as the first season of Chapter 2 winds down and is expected to end some time in the middle of February.

Next page