Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 - 8-Ball Vs. Scratch - How To Get Gold 8-Ball Skin

If you were wondering what you would be doing in Fortnite until the end of Season 1, then the latest update to the game has answered that question in the form of new Missions. Much like the Remedy Vs. Toxin mission, they will revolve around apparent tensions between the various Alter Ego skins in the game and will get you a new style for one of your Battle Pass skins if you manage to complete all the challenges.

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 60. Stage 2 - Complete 8-Ball Vs. Scratch Objective

Earn Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match (0/3)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (0/3)

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe (0/1)

Swim at different No Swimming signs (0/2)

Deal damage to opponents with a Harpoon Gun (0/75)

Gain Health or Shields in a bush (0/1)

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house (0/1)

Bounce on bouncy objects in different matches (0/3)

Visit mountain Base Camps (0/1)

Travel 100meters whiles dancing (01)

Most of these are quite simple, but we will be working on location guides for any of the awkward ones, so make sure to check back if you need help when these go live in the game.

The reward for completing all these challenges is the 8-Ball (Gold) style for the 8-Ball skin.

Next page