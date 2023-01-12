A Family Guy Fortnite moment may be happening, with a Peter Griffin Skin reportedly in the works

Recently, leaks have resurfaced about Family Guy coming to Fortnite. These rumors first came about in February 2021 after cosmetics were found in the code of the game that were referred to as “FrenchFry.” Some of the code has images related to Family Guy, including one of Peter Griffin’s infamous fights with the Chicken character.

These leaks come from popular Fortnite leaker GMatrixGames. Previous leaks linked to this also teased Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and the Doom Slayer. So far, all of these characters have appeared in Fortnite in various chapters, yet we still have not seen anything Family Guy-related. Could it finally be time for the popular adult animation to hit the service?

To date, the only other popular adult animated show to appear in Fortnite is Rick & Morty. They were part of a collaboration event that linked the main Rick and Morty characters into the Fortnite universe and included multiple skins and cosmetic items.

Family Guy is an adult animated sitcom created by Seth McFarlane that features the Griffin family, led by father Peter Griffin. The show centers around Peter and his family as they put themselves in whacky situations, often caused by their own stupidity. The sitcom has plenty of cutaway comedy and features a plethora of references to other media, celebrities, and pop culture. Family Guy jumpstarted McFarlane’s career, allowing him to make a spinoff show called The Cleveland Show.

Fortnite’s current season, Chapter 4, Season 1 has featured other crossovers including The Hulk, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and will also crossover with the world of The Witcher in the coming days. Fortnite has continued to be a cultural powerhouse since its release back in 2017 and has managed to stay relevant through its fun gameplay, interesting community events, and crossovers featuring many different intellectual properties. Considering how many disparate franchises are currently involved with Epic’s juggernaut, Family Guy and Peter Griffin would certainly be at home in the Fortnite universe.