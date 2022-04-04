A new “pixel” Coke flavor is rolling out in Fortnite first — yes, really

Hot of the heels of the mysterious Coke Starlight (this writer thinks it tastes like marshmallow), the Coca-Cola Company is releasing another new flavor. Coke Zero Sugar Byte is coming soon, but before you can sip it, you can see it in Fortnite. Yes, really.

Pixel Point is a new island in Fortnite’s Creative mode. “Hidden treasures, collections of pixels, and mini games” are part of the island according to the blurb on Coke’s website. Pixel Point was designed by PWR_BRAND, and its own description offers a few more details about what you can expect on the island. You can “race through bubbles, defend castles, beat the clock, [and] charge the shift to randomize games.” To visit Pixel Point, use island code 8565-0287-3178.

As for the real-life soda, Coke Zero Sugar Byte is launching on Monday, May 2. “Flavorful pixels sync with a great taste,” says Coca-Cola’s description. We’re not sure what “pixels” taste like, but zero sugar is a good thing right?

One definitively good thing is Fortnite’s charity drive for Ukraine. Developer Epic Games announced that all proceeds from the first two weeks of Chapter 3 Season 2 would be donated to relief efforts like UNICEF and Direct Relief. The fundraiser has now concluded, with an impressive $144 million raised for the people of Ukraine.