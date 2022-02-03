Activision Blizzard has earned $8.8 billion of revenue in 2021, Call of Duty on mobile was a big success that year

Today Activision has released its financial reports, and, despite all the controversies and breaking news, the company had a very successful 2021. Last year the company earned over $8.8 billion in revenue, up from its $8.08 billion from 2020.

Mobile titles continue to be huge hits for the company, with both Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile earning over a billion dollars in 2021. Blizzard’s Hearthstone grew year-over-year as well, and Activision Blizzard plans to create another mobile title in the Warcraft franchise.

Plans for 2022 include substantial new content for Warcraft, described as new expansions for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. Diablo II Resurrected also sold more units since September than any other remaster from Activision Blizzard within that same timeframe. The financial reports tease that Blizzard is working on an “exciting new IP” in conjuncture with Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.

Even though many of its titles did very well in 2021, Call of Duty’s net bookings on console and PC saw a decline year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021. The reason stated in the financial report is because of the lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the lower engagement in Warzone.

Activision Blizzard has been in the spotlight lately in the world of gaming. There has been a lot of controversies leveled against the company for its “bro culture” workplace and its handling of sexual harassment. Microsoft announced it would buy Activision Blizzard for an unimaginable price of $70 billion.