Ada-1 is returning to the Tower in the next season of Destiny 2

Ada-1 will be returning to the Tower in Destiny 2 next season to start her new job as a weapons vendor. The NPC was previously in charge of all things related to the Black Armory before the majority of the Forges disappeared when the Darkness swallowed half the solar system.

Ada-1 will now be the primary vendor for the transmog system, empowering players to change their armor looks and pushing the Destiny 2 fashion game to the next level. Ada-1 will also sell randomly selected armor mods and one randomly selected Combat Style mod each day.

You can also expect Ada to see some random armor pulled from the World Loot Pool, with random stat rolls that change every week. The last bit of space on the shelves will be dedicated to upgrade materials like modules, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards.

There will also be changes on the way for Banshee-44, the Tower’s weapon vendor. He will no longer sell armor mods, as Ada-1 will take over that role and begin to sell a random selection of six World Loot Pool weapons a week with random rolls.

There will be two Power, Kinetic, and Energy weapons up for grabs each week, and they will rotate with the weekly reset every Tuesday. Season 14 of Destiny 2 is expected to begin around May 11 and will bring plenty of changes to the game, including a new season pass.

The Vault of Glass Raid is expected to return, and hopefully, some classic Destiny weapons like the Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence will come back with it. Until then, Guardians will have Season 13 events like the Guardian Games to look forward to.

