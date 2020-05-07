Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 13.41 million copies in its first six weeks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 13.41 million units in its first six weeks of availability, Nintendo has revealed during its latest financial report.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive has sold 11.77 million units in the financial year ending on March 31, 2020, so in its first eleven days on the market.

The six weeks include sales until early May, and this showcases how the popularity of the game has managed to keep continually growing even after its original release. This has allowed the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise to get “the best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title.”

Thanks to these performances, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already beaten lifetime sales of previous games from the intellectual property, including 3DS’ New Leaf.

Overall, the series is enjoying a good period in terms of income, as mobile spin-off Pocket Camp had its best month ever in April 2020 despite releasing in November 2017.

The game has been updated multiple times so to achieve this milestone, and in particular, there’s a May Day event ending today for players still wanting to join.

Switch also benefited from such strong performance, reaching a new milestone in units sold throughout the latest fiscal year.

New Horizons still has room for improvement, though, as remarked by a fanmade video where a player addressed all the quality of life fixes that would make it better.

Nintendo also revealed other titles’ sales, highlighting Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield becoming “big hits” as they sold 17.37 million units.

The total number of million-seller titles during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including those from other software publishers that were not disclosed. 18 of those games are from Nintendo.

Other first-party titles’ sales revealed by Nintendo include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reaching 24.77 million copies and the second post in the best selling titles from the franchise (behind Mario Kart Wii, and not summing the Wii U and Switch releases).

Super Mario Party has passed 10 million units sold for the first time in the history of the franchise (10.10M). Mario Party DS was the best selling game from the IP until now at 9.31 million.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch alone and Super Mario Odyssey have both sold 17.41 million units, while Splatoon 2 has sold more than 10 million copies. Ring Fit Adventure has sold over 2.7 million copies, despite the production and distribution issues during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The recently released Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has sold 1.26 million copies, while Astral Chain and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 are now at 1.08 million copies each. However, since the previous reveal three months ago, Platinum Games’ action title has only sold 50,000 units.