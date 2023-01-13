Apex Legends servers suffer issues once again as new Spellbound event is seemingly cursed

Apex Legends Season 15’s Spellbound Collection Event intended to enchant players with its set of new superhero skins and the arrival of Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom. However, things have not been going according to plan for the battle royale. After players reported troubles logging in once the event went live earlier this week, it appears its servers have fallen flat again, and its developer has yet to identity the issue.

Just two days after developer Respawn Entertainment announced a fix for Apex Legends’ widespread login issues, droves of fans are now claiming that the game is dealing with another server outage. Although Respawn has not communicated with players this time around yet, unofficial server tracker ApexLegendsStatus has confirmed this to be the case, reasoning that “issues are impacting the connection to the servers.”

Apex Legends is certainly no stranger to server outages upon the start of major events, but players have been quick to point that the introduction of its new Private Matches feature may be to blame for Spellbound’s problems. Reddit user wing6781 expressed, “Adding custom/private matches to these kind of servers was a mistake,” and that they seemingly cannot “handle the load of this function.” Others have also suggested that the recent outage has erased their progress, as Twitter users like GhostCactus have claimed their victories are not being accounted for.

Related: Apex Legends Season 16 may be all the rave as leakers reveal its alleged party theme

Aside from server issues, fans have also been vocal on other aspects of the latest update. For one, those awaiting the Private Matches feature were disappointed to find that it bears a significant player requirement for each match to begin. Additionally, Horizon mains have reasoned the patch has secretly decreased the power of the Legend’s Gravity Lift Tactical. Despite Spellbound being in dire need of fixes, dataminers have dug into the game’s files to reveal its next collection event update could be coming sooner than expected.