Arataki Itto model potentially leaked in Genshin Impact

Leaks for Arataki Itto, an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, are slowly trickling out as the game prepares to enter Version 2.2. Some leaks purport to show the character model for Arataki Itto. Well, at least part of it.

Note, these are still rumors, and nothing is set in stone yet. However, the quality of the character model is high, and reliable leakers are validating these images. You should always take leaks with a grain of salt, but these certainly seem promising.

An image was posted on /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks sourced from a Chinese social media website. The photo shows the backside of Arataki Itto, who has long white hair and a lavish coat. He has a new Claymore weapon on his back, seemingly confirming his role as a Claymore user (his element is still not confirmed, but it’s largely believed Itto will be a Geo character).

An upscaled version of the image was posted on Reddit. Image via u/alphoscar (Reddit)

Another image posted humorously shows part of his frontside, yet not his face. The photo shows a portion of his stomach, showing part of his belt, and some tattoos. A reliable Chinese leaker (referred to as “Uncle Dumb Dumb” on Reddit) also confirmed that the photos of “his back and abs were real.”

Image via u/sparklesensei (Reddit)

Leaks for character models have historically been accurate—a similar leak was made for Raiden Shogun before her release—but remember: any leaks should still be met with caution.