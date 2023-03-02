Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are working to bring Dead by Daylight to the big screen

Behaviour Interactive has today announced that it’s teaming up with movie and TV show creators Atomic Monster and Blumhouse to craft a Dead by Daylight movie that everyone, not just hardcore fans, will enjoy. The production will be a feature-length film, and the first time a cinematic universe within the realm of The Entity has been officially made.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster founders Jason Blum and James Wan explained in an announcement post for the movie that they believe Dead by Daylight is a celebration of the horror genre. Executive vice president for developer Behaviour Interactive Stephen Mulrooney outlined how “we couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe.” He added that these two studios are the perfect partners to be working on a film adaptation of the company’s game with.

At the time of writing, the search has just begun for a screenwriter and director for the movie. The people who eventually fill these roles will be shared once everything is nailed down. As for producers, the project already has a good mix of those with experience in the movie industry and many of the team from Behaviour Interactive.

Movies based on video games have a reputation for being pretty terrible. The last horror title of note to make it to the big screen, Slenderman, didn’t do well for several reasons, one of which is that the movie didn’t stick strictly to the video game’s lore. The Dead by Daylight project will need to be loyal to the wealth of lore available in the game, including Tome entries so that fans can catch Easter eggs and references that hint at the wider universe and do the IP justice.

Of course, the main question on everyone’s minds is going to be which Killers get included. It’s easy to say that only original Killers will be part of the movie, which would be fine, but part of the charm of Dead by Daylight is the wider universe of established franchises, how The Entity pulls them in to do its bidding. Some references to established Killers were made in Hooked on You, so there’s hope for a few cameos, at the very least.