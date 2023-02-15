Chapter 27: Tools of Torment is the new, big content update coming to Dead by Daylight. This Chapter includes a new Killer, The Skull Merchant, and two new survivors, siblings Renato and Thalita Lyra. Despite some fans being disappointed with the Skull Merchant’s look and the lack of a new map, with Shelter Woods being updated with The Skull Merchant’s Hunting Camp, players are still overall excited to get their hands on the new content. So the question some are wondering is when does Dead by Daylight Chapter 27: Tools of Torment start?

Related: All The Skull Merchant perks in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight Chapter 27: Tools of Torment release date

Dead by Daylight Chapter 27: Tools of Torment releases March 7 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There is no word on when content from Chapter 27 will be put into the mobile version of the game. Given that Sadako and Yoichi Asakawa, characters that were released on consoles and PC back in March 2022, were just put into Dead by Daylight Mobile, it may be a while until mobile players see The Skull Merchant and the Lyra siblings.

Related: Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint codes (February 2023)

Alternatively, if you would like to test out the Killer and Survivors before release, you can do that right now if you have the PC version of the game. All you need to do is get access to the Dead by Daylight Public Test Server (PTB), a server where players can test out new content before they officially get released to the public. It’s important to note that everything you see on PTB is not final as the developer, Behaviour Interactive, will be using player feedback in order to finetune content such as abilities and perks.