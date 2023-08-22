Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Finds Book Filled With Tips To Avoid Rolling 1s

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered a book with chants that will be all too familiar to Dungeons & Dragons fans, as it has prayers to the Goddess of Luck, begging her not to let them roll any 1s. This is because the specter of Natural 1 hangs over Baldur’s Gate 3, with even the most innocuous roll potentially ending in disaster.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D 5E rules, which means that most of the conflicts in the game are resolved using dice rolls. The developers decided to lean into this, with a d20 appearing whenever a Skill Check is made during a conversation. Luckily, players can avoid disaster by spending Inspiration points to get a reroll, but you only have a finite number of these.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Has A Book With Chants To Sing To Avoid Rolling Nat 1s.

A player on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has revealed a book that was discovered in the city of Baldur’s Gate, featuring prayers to Tymora, the Goddess of Luck in the Forgotten Realms. The chants in the book will be familiar to D&D fans, as they involve beseeching a higher power for their dice rolls to be good, which happen to include a few expletives.

D&D players are notoriously superstitious when it comes to their dice. Much like the compulsive gamblers in Las Vegas, many D&D players believe that they can influence random chance, either through rolling them thoroughly before a game to determine which ones are “lucky this week” to condemning dice that are rolling poorly to dice jail.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players more opportunities to avoid a poor outcome, as you can spend Inspiration points to reroll the dice. If you’re trying to pick a lock or disarm a trap, then you can also use Thieves Tools or a Trap Disarm Kit to get a free reroll if you fail the check. Also, you can play as a Halfling and reroll all 1s on Skill Checks, though a 2 or a 3 usually isn’t much better.

If you care that much, you can also save scum like crazy in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can avoid any bad outcomes that you don’t like. It’s up to the individual player whether this is the route they want to take, as avoiding save scumming gives the closest experience possible to D&D, with the failures being a fun part of the game rather than something that totally condemns a run to failure.