Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Sets Up Explosive Tribute To “Absolute Masterpiece” Of A Game

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan has shown their appreciation for the game by blowing up a significant portion of it. It seems that developer Larian Studios is a fan of solving problems with explosives, as the company’s official Twitter account shared the vid, giving the whole world ideas about solving problems with barrels full of magical dynamite.

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be based on Dungeons & Dragons rules, but it’s built on the same engine as Larian’s previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2. As such, Baldur’s Gate 3 kept some of the gameplay elements from the Divinity games, including the ability to create elemental surfaces on the ground and lots of barrels with different types of energy explosives that you can use during combat.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Blew Up The Entire Goblin Camp In One Go

One of the main goals in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 involves dealing with a Goblin Camp threatening a nearby Druid Grove with Tiefling refugees. The official Larian Studios Twitter account has recognized the stellar work of a fan named Okoii, who showed their love for the “absolute masterpiece” that is Baldur’s Gate 3 by blowing up everyone in the Goblin Camp with a chain of barrels.

volo probably: mr. tav sir we cant actually blow up this many barrels it will break the frame rate



tav, wheeling hundreds of explosive barrels into the goblin camp: does it look like i give a damn, volo. https://t.co/roSpBxO16a — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 21, 2023

The short clip on Okoii’s Twitter page is actually the end of a video on their YouTube channel called 4 Halfling Barbarians. This video shows the utter devastation that these small Barbarians can accomplish during the opening hours of the game as they wreak havoc on the Mind Flayer ship, throw enemies and each other into the ground, and kill everyone who gets in their way.

To blow up the Goblin Camp, the player had to carefully line up lots and lots of barrels and then set them off, creating a daisy chain effect that wiped out everyone inside. This includes the three main bosses in the area, one of which is a potential companion for evil players.

The destruction of the Goblin Camp is just one of the many chaotic acts you can perform in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is a big part of the game’s appeal, as you’re given the freedom to become the D&D murderhobo party that your regular Dungeon Master always frowns upon. There are many ways to solve the Goblin Camp problem, but the Wile E. Coyote method might be the funniest.