Ghostwire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the forthcoming third title from Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within franchise. Ghostwire isn’t here yet, but according to studio head Shinji Mikami, the team is already working on its next game.

The announcement was made during Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show livestream (via IGN), where Mikami, the founder of Tango Gameworks, joined Xbox boss Phil Spencer – they begin speaking at 1:04:00 in the video. After discussing the Japanese game market, the pair turn their attention to Tango specifically. Mikami mentions that the studio is already developing a new game, with The Evil Within 2 director John Johanas “energetically” working on it.

The Evil Within and its sequel were the first two games released by Tango Gameworks. The horror games took cues from Resident Evil, which made perfect sense considering Shinji Mikami led development of that franchise for many years. The Evil Within 2’s director Johanas leading the next project could mean we’re getting a third game in that series, but we don’t have any details right now.

As for Tango’s upcoming game, Ghostwire: Tokyo is headed to PS5 and PC in early 2022. It’s a timed console exclusive for PS5, as Microsoft only acquired Tango’s parent company Bethesda earlier this year. That means we’ll most likely see Ghostwire on Xbox Game Pass after the exclusivity window ends. The next game from the studio ought to be free on Game Pass as well.