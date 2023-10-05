Diablo 4 Hype Reignited As Recent Developer Update Fires Up Fans

Diablo 4’s upcoming Season of Blood is coming on October 17, and the developers have begun to lift the lid on what players can expect from the new season of the game, with many changes and reworks coming to address fan complaints about the title’s endgame, content, and leveling.

Following on from a rather successful Developer Update live stream, players have begun to feel excited about the game’s future thanks to the upcoming content and changes to the game and have taken to Reddit to share their newfound excitement.

New Content and Plentiful QoL Changes Have Gotten Fans Hopeful for Diablo 4’s Future

The recent Developer Update livestream proved to be a massive showcase for the future of the game, with new content for its upcoming Season of Blood and a huge amount of quality-of-life improvements coming to the game that will make leveling up faster, provide more endgame content, and address several issues raised by the community. Following on from the live stream, the developer’s efforts to course-correct the game’s recent troubles have started to win back some of the fanbase.

Over on the official Diablo 4 subreddit, the tone of players is cautious optimism following the live stream, with many feeling the upcoming changes are a good effort from the developers to improve the game, with one user stating the stream felt “like W after W after W. They seem to be looking at everything that makes current D4 suck and trying to improve them.”

Others shared this sentiment and felt the game is on the right track to win back the community, with others feeling the game is heading in a “positive direction” after a rather rough time since the beginning of Season of the Malignant.

Of course, some people were still frustrated that issues such as itemization and loot filters hadn’t been fully addressed and felt the game still had a ways to go to win back some players. Still, overall, it’s looking like this first livestream has done a lot for many players who seem more eager to return to the game.

Now, many are eager to see what comes of the Campfire Chat live stream coming on October 10, which will dive into the class changes and reworks of some of the effects and statuses like Vulnerable and Overpower, and the much-anticipated fixes to resistances. If all goes well there, we could be looking at the start of a comeback arc for the ARPG. All that’s left is to wait until October 17 for the season to kick off.