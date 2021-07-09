Best multiplayer games for PS5

The PS5, despite being a relatively young console, already has a treasure trove of multiplayer games to choose from. From platformers like Sackboy: A Big Adventure to shooters in the vein of Call of Duty: Warzone, there is a lot of online and sometimes offline goodness on offer with the PS5.

Apex Legends

Image by Respawn Entertainment.

There is a lot of competition within the battle royale space, but somehow Apex Legends carved its own slice of the pie when it released for free on the PS4 and now PS5. Featuring fast-paced action, thanks to the Titanfall 2 engine, you’ll need a split-second reaction to succeed in Apex Legends. It’s in that sweet spot between Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, in which has wacky weapons and sci-fi power ups, but at the same time offers solid first-person shooter gameplay. Each gun feels great to use, and as you move through the map, you’ll gain upgrades like a larger magazine or a new scope. It’s constantly being updated to this day, so get into the action and play some Apex Legends.

Borderlands 3

Image via 2K

Gearbox Software’s latest entry in its looter shooter series Borderlands 3 looks absolutely stunning on the PS5 and it’s a visual treat for those who have 4K screens or monitors. The cel-shaded graphical style really pops on screen as you endlessly shoot bad guys for loot. It’s a gameplay loop we’ve all played before, but Gearbox has this system to a tee with interesting randomized weapons to pick up, and special abilities that your grandma certainly wouldn’t approve of. She also wouldn’t approve of the hilarious, if not immature script and strange characters you’ll meet along the way either. It features full online co-op AND split-screen co-op, a feature that many more games need to adopt. Sadly, it doesn’t have crossplay with the Xbox and PC versions of the game. Borderlands 3 is often on sale and at the time of writing is available for PlayStation Now subscribers.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

The highest standard for first-person shooters from Activision has a popular battle royale title called Call of Duty: Warzone. Like others of its genre, it sends a large number of people on an island, and the last team survives. Free to play for everyone on PlayStation systems, Call of Duty: Warzone offers its precise and satisfying gunplay to gamers who feel confident enough to take on up to 150 people, depending on the mode. Its tactical gameplay and heavy emphasis on sound design up the ante in Warzone than any other battle royale on the PS5.

It also lets you take on side quests for money that can change the flow of battle. For example, a bounty can be placed on another player, and it is up to you to take them out. If you succeed, you can get a big payout. If you fail from the conflict, you’re sent to the Gulag or you’re out of the game entirely. If you love first-person shooters and a lot of minutia in your battle royale games, you need to play Call of Duty: Warzone.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Yes, we can hear you groaning, but Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world for good reason. Like it or not, Fortnite continues to delight fans around the world with its consistently changing map, well-implemented third-person shooting, and zany happy-go-lucky style. While Fortnite’s battle royale mode was lacking in features originally, it has grown leaps and bounds. It has an exciting season-based format with surprising characters that are added constantly, interesting side missions, and lore building that keeps players fascinated in the world and story of the game.

If you haven’t played Fortnite recently, it might be worth giving it a second look. We just wish there was a non-building mode for those who aren’t as Minecraft-learned. With the PS5, the game also looks drop-dead gorgeous with its 4K resolution and ray tracing. Seeing the sunlight peeking through the leaves of a forest is a sight to behold.

Guilty Gear Strive

Image via Arc System Works

Guilty Gear Strive is a great example of what fighting games can achieve for this generation. Featuring rollback netcode for the first time, this fighting game online runs like butter nine times out of ten. It also helps that the game is easy to get into with a cast of colorful characters and an in-depth tutorial system that will get you fighting fit in no time. We recommend playing as May or Ky when you first start Guilty Gear Strive. The anime-style might turn a few heads the wrong way, but trust us, the spectacular special moves and the overall design of Guilty Gear Strive makes this fighting game a stunner on the PS5. Oh, and did we mention it has a rocking metal soundtrack? Get a smell of the game when you can.

It Takes Two

Image via EA

This ingenious platformer from the mind of Josef Fares and his team It Takes Two has you play as a couple in crisis. They constantly disagree and they decide to divorce. When their daughter gets word of this, she wishes they could be friends and get back together. After a series of events, the couple finds themselves miniaturized into toys, and they must find out how to get back to normal. To fix their relationship, you’ll venture through a series of imaginative levels that revolve around some of the best game design in years.

Without spoiling anything, the abilities and items that the couple gains complement each other, and with a co-op partner, you have to solve each puzzle, beat every boss, and jump over every platform to finish the game. It’s a thrilling and surprisingly high-budget affair that will delight you with every step. Multiplayer is so integral to the experience that you actually can’t play the game unless you have a friend, significant other, or family member help you. Thankfully, the second person can play It Takes Two for free with an online pass, or you just be next to each other in local co-op.

Rainbow Six Siege

Image via Ubisoft

If you think Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t tactical enough, Rainbow Six Siege would be more up your alley. In this high-stakes multiplayer affair, you and four other people on your team attack or defend against another squad of five in short-range combat. You have to use the environment around you as cover as you either extract or defend the objective, such as a hostage. It offers a thrilling gameplay experience, especially if you enlist a squad of 4 other team members to join you.

The PS5 with Rainbow Six Siege offers a dynamic 4K resolution at 120 frames per second or a solid 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, depending on the option you select in-game. Either way, you’ll gain a solid current-gen experience on Sony’s latest console.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Image via Playstation

We had to pick a family-friendly option on this list and Sackboy: A Big Adventure is certainly a great choice for a player of any age. It is relatively easy, but the creativity displayed in this LittleBigPlanet spinoff is on display. The platforming itself is solid and offers some problem-solving that kids could definitely benefit from. The level design will constantly surprise you with its mechanics or use of pop songs featured throughout. The overall graphical style of the game truly shines on the PS5 and uses the DualSense in fun ways like being able to feel the felt under Sackboy’s feet. Up to four people can play at one time, online and offline.