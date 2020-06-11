Borderlands 3 releases Takedown at the Guardian Breach, rebalanced Mayhem 2.0 – Patch notes

Borderlands 3 has unveiled its new takedown, which is set to launch on June 11, at 12pm PST. At 9am PST, the seasonal event Revenge of the Cartels will come to an end, preventing players from attempting to complete any of the challenges or content surrounding it. These new patch notes also detail some additional changes to the Mayhem 2.0 system, which initially had players earning the best loot in the game at Mayhem level 10.

The new Takedown at the Guardian Breach is an endgame challenge for players to take their most kitted out Vault Hunters to face another wave of hectic foes. You can choose to go it alone, or take other Vault Hunter allies with you and receive some of the best loot in the game. It’s a free addition to the game available to everyone. There’s a full breakdown about the new endgame content on the Borderlands 3 website, and even a video adding more details.

The significant changes coming to Mayhem 2.0 includes enemies at Mayhem levels 7, 8, 9, and 10 all have their stats substantially reduced, and the curve from level 7 to 10 has been reduced. In the future, you can look forward to the release of chests and vending machines supporting players who reach this level, rather than having them solely rely on enemy spawns to provide the best gear in the game.

You can read about all of these changes coming to Borderlands 3 as you wait for the release of the next piece of DLC, Old West, which should release closer to the end of June.

NEW CONTENT

Added support for new free content being added to the base game of Borderlands 3: Takedown at the Guardian Breach!

Resident Eridian expert Patricia Tannis has discovered a mysterious Guardian signal on the distant planet of Minos Prime and has asked that you investigate it.

Fight For Your Life (FFYL) Improvements:

– Added cooperative reviving. When more than one person is reviving a downed player, the player will be revived faster. This is only supported for cooperative players

– Slowed the movement speed of downed players who are actively being revived by a cooperative player

– Increased the interactive radius around downed players to make it easier to start reviving them

– Added visual FX to the downed player being revived and the player reviving the downed player to help visualize the act of reviving

Added support to show Mayhem Levels on Item Cards

STABILITY

Addressed a reported concern where some players could experience a crash after being kicked three times in a row from a host’s game

Addressed a reported concern of a crash that could sometimes occur after a client respawns in the mission “Angels and Speed Demons” in Konrad’s Hold

Addressed a reported concern of a crash that could sometimes occur when engaging with enemies with the Wedding Invitation with the Galaxy Brain Mayhem modifier active

Addressed a reported concern of a crash that could sometimes occur when the host entered combat at the beginning of the fourth round in Cistern of Slaughter

Addressed several reported crashes

OPTIMIZATIONS

Improved performance when navigating vending machines

UI Optimizations for consoles

Improved Inventory performance

Improved Quick Menu performance

Improved Main Menu performance

Improved Item Inspection performance

Improved Buddy Widget performance

Improved Modal Tutorial performance

Improved memory by removing unnecessary frames from the Skill Tree menus

Improved performance when dragging and dropping items in the inventory menu

Addressed a reported concern that players would sometimes experience a noticeable frame rate drop when navigating the character menu in splitscreen

Addressed a reported concern that performance would somethings drop after picking up the ECHO log during “The Demon in the Dark” in Konrad’s Hold

Improved HUD performance

GENERAL

Addressed a reported concern that the camera would sometimes tilt sideways when using a high fire rate weapons and strafing at the same time

Disabled all controller input when the game window is not in focus on PC

Disabled access to the Quick Menu when players are in vehicles or turrets

Addressed a reported concern that an Outrunner can sometimes be launched into the air and out of playable space when a user enters the vehicle in Meridian Metroplex

Addressed a reported concern that the bodies of dead enemies would sometimes stretch when inside the elevator in Konrad’s Hold

Addressed a reported concern that the Host player can escape the map when crouching in the doorway of a client’s room when they leave their session in Sanctuary

Addressed a reported concern that hitting an out-of-bounds area with a vehicle would trigger FFYL

Adjusted the cost of ammo at vending machines to derive from the player’s level instead of the vending machine’s level

Addressed a concern that pinstripes and filigree were sometimes missing from some player skins

Addressed a reported concern that the Anointment “300% Damage above 90%” didn’t work properly with non-flesh enemy types

Addressed a reported concern that Guardian Perks would only be considered active during the session you unlocked them in

Addressed a reported concern that elemental puddle decals would sometimes remain for clients when reloading the map while the puddles are present

Updated Credits

Added previous Hotfixes to the game

Addressed a reported concern where the hint bar would appear spaced out and stretched across the bottom of the screen in the Skill Tree menu

Addressed a reported concern that the Play button in the ECHO log menu would sometimes be displayed incorrectly

BORDERLANDS SCIENCE

Added a 10-second cooldown timer until a player can request to skip the current puzzle and get a new one in Borderlands Science

Addressed a reported concern where a Borderlands Science booster could be removed when joining another game session

CHARACTER

Addressed a reported concern that the Operative’s Action Skill Anointed effects can be affected by other Action Skills when activating two Action Skills at the same time

ECHOCAST

Added an in-world marker to improve the discoverability of Moxxtails chest in-game

Addressed a reported concern in ECHOCast where the Moxxtail buff was lost when joining another game session

Addressed a reported concern with ECHOcast where the Rare Chest winner count stat was incorrect

FX

Addressed a reported concern where smoke or steam would flicker in Sanctuary after extended gameplay

MAYHEM 2.0

Rebalanced Mayhem stats for enemy health, shields, and armor in Mayhem Levels 7, 8, 9, and 10

Mayhem Levels 7, 8, 9 and 10 have had their stat bonuses to Health, Shields and Armor reduced. On Mayhem 10, the bonus is now 10,000% instead of 12,500%, and the curve to from Level 7 to 10 has been adjusted accordingly.

Made a change so only the Host player can roll or apply modifier changes to Mayhem

Addressed a reported concern that Agonizer 9000, the Kraken, Wotan, and Eista were sometimes not spawning Mayhem Level gear

While we wait for chests and vending machines to support Mayhem Level gear in the next patch, as stated in our Mayhem 2.0 Dev Update, these enemies were fixed so they support Mayhem as a stop gap.

The Mayhem modifiers Mob Mentality and Chain Gang can no longer be rolled together

The Mayhem modifier Floor is Lava now fires off less frequently and the damage taken no longer counts towards keeping the player in combat

The Mayhem modifier Chain Gang now creates beams when the player is closer and dissipates when further away, allowing them to fire less frequently

Optimized combat timer refresh for Mayhem

The four changes above were made to keep Mayhem 2.0 running smoothly, and we will continue to monitor the performance of Mayhem 2.0 and make adjustments in the future. The Boundary Issues and Drone Ranger Mayhem Modifiers are continuing to go through testing and are not going to be turned back on at this time.

Addressed a reported concern that players would sometimes not load in correctly after throwing grenades and making changes to Mayhem mode

Addressed a reported concern that the travel countdown timer would sometimes not display the map name when applying Mayhem modifier changes after the player activated a New-U Station that was not a Fast Travel Station

Addressed a reported concern that the numerical indicator on the Mayhem pedestal would not display properly after adjusting the level

Addressed a reported concern that the UI for the boundary turret warning would remain on screen when changing Mayhem settings while in a restricted area

Addressed a reported concern that the enemy DEATH from the Post Mortem Mayhem Modifier was unable to cause damage to Moze’s Auto Bear or to players in Iron Bear’s gunner seat

Addressed a reported concern that the enemy DEATH from the Post Mortem Mayhem Modifier would circle in place if spawned from an enemy that the player did not take down

Added a limit to the number of visual impact effects spawned when projectiles take damage with Post Mortem and Freeze Tag Mayhem Modifiers

Post Mortem, Healy Avenger, and Freeze Tag will now check for the dying enemy’s allegiance relative to the player when deciding if they should spawn

Addressed a reported concern that player could be briefly put into FFYL when the Mayhem Modifier Rogue-Lite is active

Addressed a reported concern that beams spawned from the Boundary Issues Mayhem Modifier could sometimes become visually attached to the player

Addressed a reported concern that beams spawned from the Boundary Issues Mayhem Modifier would sometimes stay attached to the player after defeating an enemy NPC turned friendly

Addressed a concern that a beam effect would sometimes not trigger from the Boundary Issues Mayhem Modifier if there was an obstruction between the player and the enemy

Addressed a reported concern that some heads were sometimes not scaling properly with the Galaxy Brain Mayhem Modifier active

Addressed a concern that Mayhem Modifier abilities would occasionally not run properly on enemies

Addressed a reported concern with weapon drops from enemies downed via critical hit while the Lootsplosion Mayhem Modifier was active sometimes not always matching the current Mayhem Level

Vehicles can now be the targets of Mayhem Modifiers

UI

Addressed a reported concern where D-Pad glyphs to change the tracked mission were still displayed on the HUD when playing with the Classic button scheme

Addressed a reported concern where an empty prompt would be displayed on the HUD above the experience bar after spending skill points

Addressed a reported concern where multiple message slideouts would appear and overlap after disconnecting a controller

Addressed a reported concern where the speed of the UI menu would vary when adding a splitscreen player

Addressed a reported concern where the client’s countdown would not appear on the screen after accepting a duel invitation

Added improvements to text chat

Updated hint text for changing the viewed event to “Change Viewed Event”

Addressed a reported concern that parts of the HUD would sometimes be missing when quickly pausing and resuming the game

HOTFIXES

This week, we have a variety of gear balance changes, as promised in the Mayhem 2.0 Dev Update, and hotfixes specifically for Takedown at the Guardian Breach. To get the changes and avoid seeing any of these issues arise, make sure that you have your hotfixes applied at the main menu.

To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that says “Hotfixes Applied”! If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.

Added Revenge of the Cartel Anointments to the permanent drop pool for gear

Addressed a reported concern that spikes from Mantakores and Korax ignored Zane’s Barrier

Re-balanced the number of enemies active at one time during Takedown at the Guardian Breach

Re-balanced the health of some enemies during Takedown at the Guardian Breach

Addressed a potential progression blocker when fast traveling during Takedown at the Guardian Breach

Addressed a concern with the Operative’s SNTNL not targeting enemies in some cases

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

As stated in the patch notes, we have adjusted the Health, Shield, and Armor stats for Mayhem Levels 7 and higher. As part of that change, we need to adjust gear to reflect that. With the decrease in enemy health, shield, and armor in later levels of Mayhem, all the gear you have currently will feel more effective as you take down enemies in those higher levels. SMGs have proven to be one of the most popular weapon types, so we’ve focused on them with this update. We decided that this amount of change was all we were comfortable with when paired with the scaling changes. We will observe player feedback over the coming weeks and likely make further adjustments as needed.

Weapon Buffs

The number of viable SMGs felt low, compared to the relative depth of weapons of that type. As a result, several them have had damage increases this week.

Increased weapons damage on Bitch

Increased weapons damage on Handsome Jackhammer

Increased weapons damage on Devoted

Increased weapons damage on Cloud Kill

Increased weapons damage on Tsunami

Increased weapons damage on Ten Gallon

Increased melee damage bonus on Ripper

The Ripper’s melee damage bonus wasn’t providing enough incentive to execute its intended loop. We’ve buffed the damage on the melee strike.

Increased weapon damage on Vanquisher

The base damage for the Vanquisher and its bonus damage while sliding have been buffed. Like the Ripper, its core loop wasn’t being used as the slide bonus wasn’t significant enough prior to this change.

Increased bonus damage while sliding on Vanquisher

The Ripper and Vanquisher should be very effective now when embracing their unique loops.

Weapon Nerfs

We found that a few pieces of gear were overperforming or not working as intended, which unintentionally pushed players into builds exclusively using them. It also allowed players to bypass the intended growth of moving up the Mayhem Levels over time. By lowering these values and addressing some data, players should feel able to experiment with other pieces of gear.

Sandhawk

The Sandhawk was creating too many particle systems which we found creating issues related to performance. It also was creating too much damage relative to other sniper rifles. To combat this, we’ve made the following changes.

Increased Shot Cost from 2 to 3 – We’ve increased the cost of firing the weapon, so that players have to more thoughtfully manage ammo. With the additional SDUs that were added in The Revenge of the Cartels patch, players should still be able to use this weapon quite a bit.

Removed 2 projectiles – As stated, the performance cost of this weapon was too high, so we’ve removed two particle systems from each shot. This also removes some damage output from the weapon.

Increased Accuracy Spread – To make up for the difference for the missing projectiles, we’ve spread out the pattern, so it still covers the same space.

Lowered lifetime of projectiles – Too many active particle systems from consecutive shots was really hurting performance, so we’ve lowered the lifespan of the projectile.

Increased projectile speed – It was important to use to keep the weapon still effective in combat, so to counter the lowered lifetime of the projectiles, we’ve sped them up. The result is a weapon that still feels as effective as before, and even more responsive.

Yellowcake

We discovered an unfortunate issue with the Yellowcake that effectively added an extra 100% damage beyond its intended output. We are fixing it today.

Changed Damage Scaling – The wrong scaling math was applying to the Yellowcake, greatly increasing its damage beyond its intended value. We are changing it to use intended math.

Split Projectile Damage Decrease – We are lowering the damage of each of its split projectiles as they were overperforming as well.

Kaoson

The Kaoson was providing more power than intended, which made it the go-to SMG. With today’s changes it should still provide plenty of damage that focuses on explosive damage bonuses, but not quite at the scale as in the past.

Accuracy Impulse Increased – Its accuracy allowed players to deal pin-point damage, then with the added explosive damage, it was further maximizing output. We are increasing the accuracy impulse to account for the explosive damage bonus better.

Max Accuracy Increased – At full auto, the spread proved exceedingly tight, again allowing more damage to be maximized than we intended. We’ve increased the maximum accordingly.

Critical Damage Reduced – The explosive damage provided by this weapon allows critical hits more frequently, so we are lowering its critical bonus by a small amount.

Base Damage Decreased – As the Kaoson basically has two points of damage—the initial bullet, and then the explosive round—it was providing way more damage than a typical SMG. We’re lowering the base damage to better account for its dual damage feature.

Anointment Buffs

Several Anointments in the game were not providing enough value, effectively making them non-viable for players. In an effort to increase build diversity, we are buffing a number of Anointments.