Botting is rampant in World of Warcraft’s Solo Shuffle Rated PvP mode, and Blizzard finally admits it

One of the most consistent problems MMO’s always seem to have is people utilizing third-party tools to automate activities in the game or give themselves an unfair advantage in combat. World of Warcraft has taken strides to discourage the use of botting, but no game has ever truly solved the issue. The Dragonflight expansion introduced the ability to queue solo for Rated PvP arena matches with a new category called Solo Shuffle. Of course, cheaters have proven why we can’t have nice things by botting in Solo Shuffle, much to the headache of players trying to climb its ranks.

Related: How to get the Temperamental Skyclaw from Zon’Wogi in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

A PvP enthusiast by the Twitter handle @Numingarcane took it upon themselves to publicly address the issue to Blizzard, and even showed the company all of the third-party tools that the culprits are using to cheat. Surprisingly, there is an actual variety of different botting programs to choose from, and all of them are definitely against the terms of service.

Alright, alright, I saw this all right as I made my Lent post. Let me at least respond that we are aware of this. There are eyes on it. These types of things are difficult and take time to combat against, but it is an important issue to us that we will be working on. — Brian Holinka (@holinka) February 23, 2023

It didn’t take long for lead combat designer Brian Holinka to address the Twitter thread that popped up after the discussion started to trend, and just in time as he just recently tweeted that he was giving up the platform for Lent. Holinka acknowledges that Blizzard is aware of the issue and is keeping an eye on it. He further states that punishing cheaters is difficult and takes time, but it is an important problem that the team is working to solve. Not having an instant fix is a disappointment to those looking for a solution now, however.

Related: How to get the Atomic Recalibrator toy in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been pretty well-received regardless of the mayhem plaguing rated PvP. The expansion has taken much of the busy work popular in previous expansions out of the game in favor of letting players decide what they want to do and how often to play. It is a step in the right direction for the company, and hopefully Solo Shuffle will get cleaned up soon as well.