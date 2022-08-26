Bungie has confirmed Clan Elysium as the World First winners for the King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2

It was a brutal competition for everyone in Destiny 2. Multiple teams came together to work through the return of the King’s Fall raid, but Bungie has confirmed that the winners are Clan Elysium. This is their third time taking the World First title in a row.

The team members include Cruz, Kyros, VileFate, Moople, Quazz, and Saltagreppo. These six members rushed through the raid and conquered in a little over five hours, making it ahead of All Time Players and Datto. The competition began at 1 PM ET earlier this afternoon, but Clan Elysium was able to charge forward with magnificent DPS, clearing the Daughters of Oryx and the Taken King himself in incredible fashion.

The King’s Fall raid is a beloved creation from the first game. The Bungie team brought it over and updated the mechanics to fit into Destiny 2, although the major core beats and encounters remained the same.

For winners to be crowned and receive the World First title, the team must complete the raid once in Contest Mode, available to everyone for the first 24 hours. Upon completing the raid once in Contest Mode, this unlocks the Challenge Mode, and the team must complete it again while working through a series of secret triumphs for each encounter. Should the team not complete the secret triumph, they will wipe and have to try again.

Contest Mode will remain open to all players until August 27 at 1 PM ET. After this, the King’s Fall raid will return to its normal mode, giving everyone another chance to take it on and work through its harder challenges.

We congratulate Clan Elysium on the third victory in Destiny 2 and applaud everyone who competed today to make it a truly wonderful community event. We’re looking forward to the next challenge Bungie cooks up and throws at our competitors in the future.