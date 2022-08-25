Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid – Launch time, contest mode details, World’s First rules, and more

The King’s Fall raid has nearly arrived to Destiny 2. Everyone in Destiny 2 will have a chance to jump into the fray when the raid first becomes available, launching in contest mode where multiple teams will be duking it out to earn the World First title. Because all players can participate in this contest, Destiny 2 players will have a chance to play in contest mode or watch several teams work together to come out on top. This guide covers the King’s Fall launch time, contest mode, and World’s First rules for Destiny 2.

King’s Fall raid details

When does King’s Fall launch?

The King’s Fall raid will open on August 26 at 1 PM ET. For the first 24 hours, the raid will be in Contest Mode. All Guardians participating in the raid must reach at least Light Level 1560. You can expect the encounters in King’s Fall to remain the same, but Bungie has confirmed they have added multiple tweaks to make them more interesting.

What is King’s Fall Contest Mode?

Everyone who jumps into the King’s Fall raid during the first 24 hours will be in Contest Mode. All teams must complete Contest Mode, thus unlocking the Challenge Mode, where the real complications begin for each player. The Challenge Mode will have a series of Secret Triumphs the team needs to learn and complete.

How does the King’s Fall World First work?

The first team to make it through the Challenge Mode by completing all Secret Triumphs receives the World First title. Teams competing in this mode will know they have not correctly done the Secret Triumphs as their team will immediately wipe if they complete an encounter and don’t meet the requirements.

It will be a heated race to the finish line. The King’s Fall raid first debut in Destiny’s Taken King expansion and is beloved by Destiny players. Having it return to the game is welcome by all, and many are looking forward to entering Oryx’s domain once again.