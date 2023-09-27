Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes Unleash Spawn & The Haunting

Season 6 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone goes out today, with a brand new series of patch notes. Alongside a handful of changes to multiple in-game aspects, there are several special guests that are just in time for Halloween, namely Spawn as an operator.

Players will have the chance to grab this exclusive operator pack for a limited time, alongside other Tracer packs at the start of the season. Although it’s all fun and games for these in-game rewards, let’s dive into the gameplay changes happening in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, & DMZ Season 6 Patch Notes

Image via Activision

There are a mountain of changes on the way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with a brand new battle pass to celebrate the season. Players can expect new maps, like La Casa and Koro Village making their way to the multiplayer rotation. Check out all of the changes below, and enjoy the Halloween season.

Global

Stay tuned for more information on all the events coming to Call of Duty in the lead-up to Modern Warfare III!

Stay tuned for more information on all the events coming to Call of Duty in the lead-up to Modern Warfare III!

Battle Pass

Season 06 Battle Pass

Just take a look at the Season 06 Battle Pass and you’ll see The Haunting is fast approaching. Featuring 100+ rewards, including:

New Spawn Operator

Three new weapons

10 new terrifying Operator skins and BlackCell variants for each

New weapon Blueprints

Creepy vehicle skins

BlackCell Season 06

Strike fear into your foes via advanced cybernetics with the Season 06 experience with BlackCell, featuring the following items and rewards:

The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 COD Points; the new BlackCell Operator V4L3RIA and her Tactical Pet Megabyte; the “BlackCell Reckoner” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint; and a BlackCell-themed Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin.

Full access to the Season 06 Battle Pass, plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®). The full Battle Pass includes 1,400 COD Points within 100 Tiers of unlockable content from Battle Pass progress.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serving as an alternative starting location.

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: 10 BlackCell Operator Skins, including one for new Operator Spawn, Al Simmons, Creepy Clown, Soul Crusher, Mil-Spawn, Tier 100 Spawn, and more; six animated Weapon Blueprints; and two Vehicle Skins.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.

Operators

V4L3RIA (BlackCell)

Little is known about V4L3RIA’s origins, but early tests of the model’s combat prowess confirm its high-performance lethality. Accompanying V4L3RIA is her robotic Tactical Pet, Megabyte.

Spawn “You sent me to Hell. I’m here to return the favor.” — Spawn

Lilith (Diablo IV) The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary.

Inarius (Diablo IV) Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2) The former supermarket clerk-turned demon hunter arrives to battle the underworld entities spewing forth from the Hellmouth.

Alucard (Hellsing) Deploy as “Alucard,” the Hellsing Organization’s most powerful weapon against supernatural forces.

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe) – Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th

– Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th Become the true Master of the Universe with the Skeletor Bundle, complete with a Skeletor Operator, as well as evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems.

Events

Prepare for The Haunting

Coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on October 17th

The Haunting is just around the corner! Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns to Call of Duty!

Can’t wait until the 17th? Check the Call of Duty blog for all the intel you need about The Haunting before it’s live.

Weapons

TR-76 Geist (Assault Rifle) A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm. Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios. Obtained via Battle Pass

ISO 9mm (Submachine Gun) Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG. Obtained via Battle Pass

Dual Kamas (Melee) Cut down your enemies with each swing of these curved and deadly blades. Obtained via Battle Pass

New Attachments Shotguns Lockwood 300: Maelstrom Dual Trigger A cold hammer forged dual trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.



Weapon Balancing

» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Shroud Reduced upper torso damage | MWII Only Reduced mid-far distance damage | MWII Only Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | MWII Only



Minibak Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762 Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII Only



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range | MWII Only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII Only



TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Reduced far damage range | MWII Only



Expedite 12 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



MX Guardian Reduced close damage range | MWII Only



» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only



Lockwood MK2 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only Improved sprint out time Increased hip movement speed



SA-B 50 Improved sprint out time Improved ADS time Reduced moving hip spread Increased far damage range | MWII Only



SP-R 208 Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only



Warzone Only Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

Chimera Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



FR Avancer Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



ISO Hemlock Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Kastov 762 Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



M13B Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only



M13C Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



M16 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only

FTAC Recon Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

Lachmann-762 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

SO-14 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only

TAQ-V Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only

» Handguns «

Basilisk Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only

FTAC Siege Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only

GS Magna Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only

P890 Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

X12 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

9mm Daemon Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only Arm Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only

.50 GS Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only

» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only

Bryson 890 Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only

Lockwood 300 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

MX Guardian Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only

» Sniper Rifles «

Carrack .300 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only

SP-X 80 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only

» Submachine Guns «

BAS-P Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

Fennec 45 Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only

Lachmann Shroud Semi-auto Damage decreased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only

Minibak Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only

MX9 Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the stat bars to occasionally display incorrect information when comparing Weapons or Attachments

Fixed an issue with the Lockwood 300 that would cause it to deal inconsistent Headshot Damage

Fixed an issue with some KV Broadside and MX Guardian Barrel Attachments where they were not offering the correct stat

The Final Prestige – Level 1,250

Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows: Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100 Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150 Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200 Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication

Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons

DOWNLOADS

The Season 06 update download file size will be larger than our normal seasonal updates as it includes all Season 06 content as well as preparing for the upcoming Modern Warfare III Beta.

Note: PC users will also require additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Special Ops

The Final Prestige – Level 1,250

Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows: Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100 Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150 Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200 Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication

Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons

DOWNLOADS

The Season 06 update download file size will be larger than our normal seasonal updates as it includes all Season 06 content as well as preparing for the upcoming Modern Warfare III Beta.

Note: PC users will also require additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Multiplayer

La Casa (Core 6v6) Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west.

La Casa (Core 6v6) Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west.

King (Gunfight) The fan-favorite Gunfight map that debuted in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) returns in Season 06. Though the warehouse holding the practice range has since become tagged up and overgrown, veterans of King will be right at home with its layout.

Fight (Gunfight)

The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements.

Fight (Gunfight)

The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements.

MW II Ranked Play

Season 06 of MWII Ranked Play features NEW Seasonal Rewards to unlock, including the Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here and the CDL Competitive Settings V 1.4.1 will help inform.

Season 06 Highlight Changes

Competitive Game Settings

New Season 06 Restrictions Assault Rifles TR-76 Geist SMGs ISO 9mm Melee Dual Kamas

Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings Assault Rifles Tempus Razorback FR Avancer M13C SMGs ISO 45 Lachmann Shroud Shotguns MX Guardian Sniper Rifles Carrack .300 Melee Tonfa Pickaxe Attachments Corvus Torch Underbarrel



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 05 in Gold III will begin Season 06 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



MWII Ranked Play Season 06 Rewards

Season 06 Win Rewards Throughout the Season 06, Players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo



End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Skill Division Skins: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards Update Players who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 06, we’re offering Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘Season 06 Top 250’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘Season 06 Iridescent’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 06 Crimson’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 06 Diamond’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 06 Platinum’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 06 Gold’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 06 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Warzone

Battle Royale

As a reminder, we will continue to rotate modes in and out of the Playlist on a weekly basis.

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

GAMEPLAY

Al Mazrah Champion’s Quest Reward A new Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint called “Flow Thru” is now available for Players to earn via a Champion’s Quest Victory on Al Mazrah. Want to see what it looks like? Drop in and earn it!

Signals Intelligence Contract This Contract has been re-enabled. Reduced the number of Contracts to hack to 2, down from 3.

Supply Box Loot Behavior | Quality of Life We’ve improved the behavior and visibility of additional loot that drops on the ground out of Supply Boxes.

Quality of Life Buy Station Limited Row P.R.D. has been replaced with a Medic Plate Carrier which costs $4,000. Reinforcement Flare price has been increased to $7,000, up from $5,000.



BUG FIXES

Fixed issue that prevented the Player who called in a Deployable Buy Station from being properly shown on the UI.

Fixed an issue related to Assimilation requests not behaving properly that were accepted after the Player initiating the request was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where Field Upgrades used on the train would sometimes become unusable.

Fixed an audio issue with Supply Boxes.

Warzone Ranked Play

Season 06 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play for including the Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Vehicle Skins, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 06 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Ranked Battle Royale Changes

Ranked Spectator Icon Removed the Spectator Icon in the top right of the interface that indicates how many eliminated Players are spectating the active Player.



Match Ruleset Updates

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons RPG-7 Strela-P



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Deployment Fee Updates Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 300 SR (previously 500 SR) above 10,000, up to a NEW max Deployment Fee of -280 SR. Max Fee increased from -230 to -280



End of Season Skill Setback

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 04 in Gold III will begin Season 05 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



WZ Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Season 05 Challenge Rewards Throughout the Season 06, Players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish “Top 15” 25 Times: ‘Full Send’ Large Weapon Decal Finish “Top 5” 10 Times: Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Rat Around and Find Out’ Weapon Charm Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker Get 100 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen Get 500 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Update Players who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm associated with their highest attained Division. For Season 06, we’re offering Seasonal Division Vehicle Skins. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 06 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘WZ Season 06 Top 250’ Vehicle Skin, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 06 Iridescent’ Vehicle Skin, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘WZ Season 06 Crimson’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem Diamond: ‘WZ Season 06 Diamond’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem Platinum: ‘WZ Season 06 Platinum’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem Gold: ‘WZ Season 06 Gold’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 06 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



DMZ

Prepare for The Haunting to Come to DMZ

The Haunting is just a few weeks away, and that means DMZ will also be plunged into darkness.

Everything featured in The Haunting for Battle Royale will be available to experience in DMZ too, including “Operation Nightmare,” where you’ll have to face down the horrors of the Hellmouth that has opened in Al Mazrah and more.

Infil now and get some practice in with your squad – you’ll need it when The Haunting comes to DMZ on October 17th.

GENERAL

Adjustments

Assimilation now allows a maximum of 4 Players per team

Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ

Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes

Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters

Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot

Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the hunted squad

Adjusted a number of DMZ Buy Station prices: Munitions Box – From $1,000 to $5,000 Gas Mask – From $2,000 to $3,500 Medium Backpack – From $5,000 to $6,500 Large Backpack – From $30,000 to $50,000 3 Plate Carriers – From $35,000 to $65,000 JLTV Airdrops – From $18,000 to $75,000 UAV – From $12,000 to $100,000 AUAV – From $12,000 to $200,000 Precision Airstrike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Cluster Strike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Revive Pistol – From $7,500 to $10,000



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to not receive event credit for running over enemies with the LTV

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Crown Faction unlock requirement

Fixed an issue that showed unobtainable notes in the notes menu

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to set a custom weapon to Contraband in certain situations

Fixed an issue where hostile helicopters chasing the train could spawn without enemies in rare circumstances

Fixed a number of Faction Mission descriptions

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence contract could target phones in locked spaces

Fixed an issue where pinging hostages would activate an incorrect voice line

Fixed an issue where some Phalanx missions were not properly allowing Players to progress other squadmate’s missions

Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed Players to carry a Primary Weapon while holding a hostage

Fixed a number of inconsistent Buy Station prices

Good luck, have fun! Be good to each other!

➤ Raven Software

➤ Infinity Ward

➤ Treyarch

➤ Beenox

➤ High Moon Studios

➤ Toys for Bob

➤ Demonware

➤ Sledgehammer Games

➤ Team Ricochet

For regular updates about live issues, patch notes, and more on Call of Duty®: Warzone™, follow @RavenSoftware.

For regular updates about Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2, follow @InfinityWard.

For updates about Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard Zombies, and Ranked MultiPlayer Modes, follow @Treyarch.

For regular updates about Call of Duty®: Vanguard, follow @SHGames.

For updates about Call of Duty® PC platform discussions, follow @BeenoxCODPC.

For all sorts of other franchise content, check out our Call of Duty® blog.

*Game features described above are based on current in-development features that are subject to change based on final development changes and/or game tuning or updates that may remove or modify some or all of the above features.