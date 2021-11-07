Call of Duty: Vanguard bug makes the Combat Shield useless

Now that it has been out in the wild for two days, Call of Duty: Vanguard players are beginning to report issues. One such issue revolves around the game’s Combat Shield. The Combat Shield is a melee weapon, that when placed on someone’s back, should reduce weapon damage. As a supposedly bulletproof and explosive resistant piece of the arsenal, the Combat Shield isn’t currently working as intended.

In a video uploaded by a user on the Call of Duty: Vanguard subreddit, we see one player shooting directly at another player with the Combat Shield attached to their back. The shield-wearing player died after just a few bullets, which is not its intended function.

A variation of this melee weapon also made an appearance in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as the Riot Shield, which was controversial within the community. Opposing players loathed the Riot Shield’s defensive capabilities, which was effective against quite a few killstreaks. While this bug has ended up making many players happy if comments are an indication, it will likely be fixed as more reports come in.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with full cross-play between all platforms.

