Call of Duty: Vanguard to support FSR and DLSS at launch

Marking the return of the Infinity Ward Engine 8.0, the Call of Duty: Vanguard PC release is going to support both Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR at launch. Both solutions offer performance boosts to Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, arriving at a final output via different methods.

Existing in the PC space since early 2019, DLSS has had more time to evolve to its current state. Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling uses an AI powered algorithm that examines each individual frame and intelligently guesses what information will need to be filled in for the next frame based on a network of existing data. Using this method, the AI is able to reconstruct lower internal resolutions into higher resolutions. The process is accelerated via the RTX cards’ tensor cores.

AMD’s FSR only just commercially released this June. Still in its first-generation implementation, FSR uses a different approach to improving image quality. Rather than feeding information into a continually evolving AI network, FidelityFX Super Resolution spatially upscales the image only based on information from the current frame. While image quality and performance metrics differ between the two solutions, Nvidia’s DLSS is confined to its own RTX cards. On the other hand, even Nvidia cards dating back to the GTX 10-series cards can enable FSR.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC November 5.