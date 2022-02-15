Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific could be adding a battleship

After some delays, Warzone Pacific Season Two is here, and a new Easter egg has arrived alongside it. Following the trail has led to a theory that a battleship will be docking at the Caldera map in the future.

New Caldera locations include a series of Underground Research Labs — seven, to be exact. Each lab contains loot and a secret message. The communication devices found in each one can sometimes broadcast a message in Morse code. YouTuber Geeky Pastimes translated these in a new video, and the theme becomes clearer with each message. They refer to “hatches” and “bombs in transit,” and they explicitly name-drop a “battleship” too. Put them all together, and you can see why Warzone fans think an actual battleship will be sailing in soon.

It wouldn’t be the first time a special vehicle arrived in Warzone. Two years ago, the loot train showed up in Verdansk for Season Five. A loot battleship would be a thematically appropriate equivalent for the Pacific Theater. Plus, the close quarters of a ship’s decks would make for an exciting final circle.

While you wait for the potential battleship to arrive, you can enjoy all that Warzone Pacific has to offer at present. We’ve compiled lists of all Battle Pass Operator skins and all weapon buffs and nerfs that came with the new season.