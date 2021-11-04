Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map revealed — on a jacket

Battle royale smash-hit Call of Duty: Warzone has been set on just two maps so far. Verdansk launched alongside the game mode with Modern Warfare, while Rebirth Island arrived alongside Black Ops Cold War. Next up is the Pacific map, named Caldera, and we just got a good look at it in an unexpected way.

On a recent livestream, Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell wore a special jacket – one with an overview of Caldera sewn right into it. Sjoenell tweeted an image of the jacket, giving us a great look at the map. Zooming in, you can see the names of prominent areas like Volcano, Phosphor Mines, and Ancient Structures. Caldera will have over 200 points of interest when it launches in December, so this image really just gives us the broad shape and divisions of the island. Still, it’s a nice preview done in a surprising way.

When Caldera launches, it’ll also bring Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system Ricochet to Warzone. That launches first with Vanguard, which has an imminent release date of its own: November 5 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the realm of Call of Duty in the next few months, and Activision certainly has more planned after the new game and Warzone map. In fact, a Modern Warfare 2-themed map is reportedly in the works.