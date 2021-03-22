Call of Duty’s Shadowhunter bow to return this week, with more DLC coming soon after
Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are slated to receive more than just the bow in the coming days.
The release of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow has certainly been sloppy to say the least. After accidentally adding, and then removing, the long-range weapon from both of the shooters, Activision now promises that the Shadowhunter, amongst other new DLC, is quickly on the way.
In a new Call of Duty blog post, Activision finally slapped a Wednesday, March 24 re-release date on the ultra deadly R1 Shadowhunter for both games. Luckily, anyone who had already unlocked the weapon through its challenges won’t be facing a major setback. Instead of having to complete another 15 matches getting three one-shot kill medals, previous owners will only be required to do this for one more match to own it — hopefully, permanently.
The blog also asserts that a “mid-season update is on the horizon,” likely to feature even more weapons and maps. Moments later, developer Treyarch Studios went as far as publishing a tweet hinting at its release date being as soon as next week.
This “mid-season” update is anticipated to be the official Season Two: Reloaded expansion. Even though its exact contents are unknown, Season Two’s roadmap has revealed the incoming launch of a new Miami location, as well as a bunch of new melee weapons and Warzone modes.
Related: Future Warzone seasons to hold ‘never done before’ content with Cold War themes