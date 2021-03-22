Call of Duty’s Shadowhunter bow to return this week, with more DLC coming soon after

The release of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow has certainly been sloppy to say the least. After accidentally adding, and then removing, the long-range weapon from both of the shooters, Activision now promises that the Shadowhunter, amongst other new DLC, is quickly on the way.

In a new Call of Duty blog post, Activision finally slapped a Wednesday, March 24 re-release date on the ultra deadly R1 Shadowhunter for both games. Luckily, anyone who had already unlocked the weapon through its challenges won’t be facing a major setback. Instead of having to complete another 15 matches getting three one-shot kill medals, previous owners will only be required to do this for one more match to own it — hopefully, permanently.

The blog also asserts that a “mid-season update is on the horizon,” likely to feature even more weapons and maps. Moments later, developer Treyarch Studios went as far as publishing a tweet hinting at its release date being as soon as next week.

This “mid-season” update is anticipated to be the official Season Two: Reloaded expansion. Even though its exact contents are unknown, Season Two’s roadmap has revealed the incoming launch of a new Miami location, as well as a bunch of new melee weapons and Warzone modes.

