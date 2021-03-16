Future Warzone seasons to hold ‘never done before’ content with Cold War themes

It is no secret that Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map is probably headed towards its demise. In the last month, there’s been clear indication that the battle royale is looking to bomb the Modern Warfare-inspired location in hopes of a Black Ops Cold War makeover. Now, Activision has given players its clearest message yet that Warzone may become dramatically different very soon.

“In the upcoming seasons, you’re going to see some really cool new stuff that Warzone has never done before,” Activision CRO Brandon Snow told Inverse. Although he doesn’t give much detail as to what the team at Raven Software is exactly planning, the developer sounds to be gravitating toward new material that is based around Black Ops Cold War’s time period.

“Only Warzone could do things that we have planned in upcoming seasons. Cold War’s identity and 80’s theme offers tons of opportunity for innovate content,” Snow concluded. Of course, this tease paints a radically different picture than that of the ongoing Warzone setting, one immersed heavily in modern times.

As it stands, the game’s only affiliation to other time periods is that of its Cold War Operators, but not much else. Though, evidence beyond Snow’s comments makes it abundantly likely that this may change — possibly within the next month. With zombie invasions and nuclear warheads being brought in by the game’s latest season, many believe it is the start of Warzone’s own Cold War.

As things slowly escalate in Verdansk, all eyes are set on the game’s Season Three for possibly its biggest changes yet — which is slated to arrive April 22. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be seeing any new features in the meantime. Earlier this month, Warzone introduced its first next-gen dedicated patch and also tossed a few new secret weapons into the mix.