Capture Thundurus by completing Battle League fights in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go developer Niantic loves to surprise its players with new mechanics and events in the game, such as introducing limited-time legendary raids for March.

The latest surprise is the opportunity to capture Thundurus without having to beat it in a raid battle. To do so, you need to win four out of five battles in the current Battle League, and then you can receive an encounter from the latest legendary Pokémon. It is random, though, so don’t always expect it happen.

Players on Reddit have confirmed it, and it works for those using the free Battle League battles and those using the premium.

Thundurus is the latest legendary Pokémon to join the game, complete with month-long five-star raids you can attempt to take down with your friends. These raid battles are not easy, and many players will struggle in attempting to win these, and they will even have more trouble attempting to capture the powerful Pokémon.

At first, the players on Reddit believed it was a bug. However, this was not the case, and a Niantic employee even stepped forward to share that everything was working as intended and Pokémon Go fans could expect to hear more about this in the future. We’ll likely be able to learn more when Niantic announces the rewards for the game’s first season of the Battle League.

Right now, we have an unknown start date of when it could begin and have had no additional information in Niantic’s monthly blog update.

We’ll keep a close on Niantic’s announcements, and share that information in the future. Also, be on the lookout for the Libre Pikachu reward that’s undoubtedly going to be apart of the rewards for the Battle League’s first season.