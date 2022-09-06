CD Projekt Red announces Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty major expansion for current consoles in 2023

It’s been a long time coming, but CD Projekt Red has, at long last, shared details for Cyberpunk 2077‘s first major expansion. The RPG has received updates and DLC since its 2020 launch, but this expansion looks to add a new area and new story content.

Titled Phantom Liberty, it’s described as a spy-thriller expansion, with the teaser trailer seeing protagonist V return to pledge their service to the New United States of America. Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, is back too although he doesn’t seem pleased with V’s new allegiance. While the teaser trailer is light on story details, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it will take place in a new district within Night City.

The expansion is currently slated for a 2023 release, so fans will still need to wait a while for it. What’s more, in a blow to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, Phantom Liberty is a next-gen and PC only release. CD Projekt Red has opted to end support for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 with patch 1.6. So, only players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be able to access the new expansion. As a reminder, you can upgrade your PS4/Xbox One version to the respective PS5/Xbox Series X version at no extra cost.

Phantom Liberty likely won’t be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Back in 2019, CD Projekt Red mentioned handling Cyberpunk 2077’s post launch support similarly to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. That game saw two expansions, so no doubt there are plans for at least one more Cyberpunk 2077 expansion after Phantom Liberty.

As for patch 1.6, it releases today and also adds new content based on the anime spin-off, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is now scheduled to release exclusively on Netflix next week on September 13.