CD Projekt Red is settling with investors over a lawsuit for Cyberpunk 2077’s launch

The VGC reports that CD Projekt Red is about to enter settlement negotiations with some of its investors. Early in the year, a group of shareholders for CD Projekt filed a class-action lawsuit against the company over the terrible launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020. Investors claim that the company was misleading them over Cyberpunk’s overall quality, citing that the company was presenting them a game that did not end up matching with what it became at launch.

Shareholders claim that the alleged attempt to mislead was a violation of federal laws. CD Projekt claims that that were four class-action lawsuits filed against them, but it now appears that things may finally start getting settled out of court. Based on a regulatory update, the US District Court for the Central District of California has “suspended proceedings concerning the motion to dismiss due to the parties having entered into negotiations concerning a potential settlement.”

It appears that talks between the company and its investors have led the two sides to enter a settlement. What that settlement will end up being is never stated, though it must have been favorable to investors for them to suspend proceedings.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become infamous for its botched launch. Low framerates, unfinished graphics, and glitchy gameplay made the game an easy target for ridicule and criticism. This is despite the game having years of developments, the pedigree of CD Projekt Red, and several very promising trailers. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077’s release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades has been delayed from its original 2021 release to the first quarter of 2022.