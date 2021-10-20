CD Projekt Red delays Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 current-gen upgrades

In today’s CD Projekt Red investor report, the company revealed that the current-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are being delayed until next year. After making the decision to dedicate more time to both releases, Cyberpunk 2077’s upgrade is now slated for the first quarter of 2022 with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt coming in the second quarter.

CD Projekt Red had previously announced Cyberpunk 2077’s patch last year with the announcement of The Witcher 3’s upgrade coming earlier this year. Both patches were planned to release by the end of 2021. The upgrade is still planned to be free for existing console owners.

The delays come after a series of controversies surrounding CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077. Following The Witcher 3’s critical success, Cyberpunk 2077 disappointed many fans. While it suffered from bugs on every platform, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions’ poor performance didn’t help its reception. The title was released in such a poor state that Sony pulled and later relisted the game on PSN, adding the disclaimer that it’s not recommended for the base PS4.

Although a proper current-gen upgrade isn’t coming until next year, Cyberpunk 2077 currently offers minor enhancements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. They offer a 60 FPS target at higher resolutions, with the Xbox Series X version increasing some settings such as NPC density.