CD Projekt Red pays $1.85 million settlement to dissatisfied investors over Cyberpunk 2077 launch

CD Projekt Red has reportedly reached a settlement with investors who were dissatisfied with the infamous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year. It has agreed to pay them an estimated $1.85 million.

Last week, it was reported that CD Projekt Red would be negotiating settlements with a group of investors who filed a lawsuit against it for releasing Cyberpunk 2077 in its incomplete state. The Polish game development studio was actually facing four lawsuits from investors who claimed it misled them about the overall quality of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and its financial performance.

The Verge shared a document outlining details of the negotiations, which would still need to be reviewed by the court. It reads, “Members of the class (including the plaintiffs) shall relinquish any and all claims against the Company and members of its Management Board. In return, a settlement in the amount of 1,850,000 (one million eight hundred and fifty thousand) USD shall be paid out to the class by the Company and its insurer.”

The nearly $2 million settlement is nothing compared to the $316 million budget dedicated to developing the game since its announcement in May 2012. Not to mention the $563 million the company raked in from game sales throughout 2020.

Last year, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 with numerous glitches, slow framerates, and unfinished graphics despite delaying the game’s launch to fix them. The frustration players experienced from the buggy game was such that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation Store and retail stores offered to issue refunds.

The game’s controversial launch damaged CD Projekt Red’s reputation, its sales projections have fallen by 65%, and its stocks dropped by 54% in the past year. Keanu Reeves’ recent comments saying he never even played Cyberpunk 2077 despite the studio claiming he loved it doesn’t help its case, either.