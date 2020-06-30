COD:Warzone players may be able to enter the stadium soon

A few hours after Call of Duty: Warzone‘s epic Season 4 update went live, data miners went to work to see if the newly-installed files carried any buried secrets signaling what gunners could see in Season 5. Turns out, the free-to-play smash hit might expand play inside of one of the game’s most popular locations: Stadium.

A Twitter account for a Discord group that specializes in data mining, known as The Gaming Vanguard, posted names of files that were found inside the Season 4 update. Most files start with the title “cine_stadium,” which the group insists means Stadium will now be playable from the inside. It should be noted that because these files were found inside of the Season 4 update, it is highly likely that the opening of Stadium would take place before the beginning of Season 5. Currently, Season 4 is dated to end Aug. 4, so an end of July surprise could be awaiting the Warzone community.

#Warzone season 5 intro takes place in Stadium



//SEASON 5 INTRO

//cine_stad_int_s0010

cine_stadium_s0010_guy1

cine_stadium_s0010_guy2

cine_stadium_s0010_Lurch

cine_stadium_s0010_pilot

cine_stadium_s0010_scguy



Lurch ? Might be the season 5 main operator 👀 — The Gaming Vanguard (@TGamingVanguard) June 30, 2020

Recently, the group also uncovered four possible multiplayer maps could be headed to the Modern Warfare‘s multiplayer mode by Season Five: Oil Rig, Malyshev, Cornfield, and Drainage. Because the game’s developer, Infinity Ward, has just released its Season Four roadmap, it will take at least a few more weeks for it to address anything associated with the beginning of Season Five.

