Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets box art, story and gameplay details

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been rated at the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The game has been spotted for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and has the first details about story and gameplay, even a box art, ahead of its official reveal.

According to the board, the title is currently in development at Toys for Bob, the studio behind the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli”, claims the description of the game.

“The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible”.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is, well, about to be announced as Activision has recently sent outlets and influencers a Crash Bandicoot-themed puzzle, a modus operandi we’ve seen happen for previous releases.

On top of that, Summer Game Fest has a major AAA announcement that should be coming on June 22, and Geoff Keighley, who recently dropped a teaser, has recently partnered with the publisher for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

The latest release in the Crash Bandicoot franchise has been a remaster of CTR: Nitro+Fueled, preceded by the N.Sane Trilogy with the first three games.

However, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is going to be the first brand new title developed by an internal Activision studio after the revival of the IP.

The cover also claims that the game is set to be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, which seems to hint at a Smart Delivery compatibility.