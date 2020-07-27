Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has a circular indicator to reveal landing point

Toys for Bob has implemented a quality of life improvement in the incoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The new gameplay has shown tiny detail fans of the franchise will instantly recognize, and perhaps appreciate.

The title is said to be much bigger than previous chapters in the series, but it looks like it will also be more polished. The earlier games in the series, especially those remastered in the N. Sane Trilogy, noted how tough it was to understand where Crash Bandicoot would land after a jump.

However, the developer has added a circular indicator to always tell users where their character is going to land.

The change is very noticeable, even though we’ve not been told whether this could be toggled off for players who prefer to stick to the original option. In previous titles, players were tasked with understanding where Crash Bandicoot would land-based exclusively on his shadow.

That didn’t provide a 100% precise feedback, especially on not so solid ground, and was mixed with the overall slipperiness of the character due to the form of his polygonal model.

This improvement should make it much easier for everyone to enjoy the game, and move difficulty on other design elements.

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releasing so soon for PS4 and Xbox One, we can expect more details on that shortly.