All new bosses and characters in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead’s new DLC takes the boys to a new island, but there are more than just big bad bosses there. Inkwell Island IV also has some new friendly faces. Below is a complete list of all the new bosses and characters in The Delicious Last Course. You’ll also find links for how to beat each boss and complete challenges for the new friendly faces.

All new bosses in The Delicious Last Course

Glumstone the Giant

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glumstone is a mountain-sized man with gnomes living on his beard and even inside his mouth and stomach. His fight involves a puppet show and a surprise trip to his belly.

Moonshine Mob

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Moonshine Mob is a team of criminal insects, and you’ll have to face a few of them during the fight. There’s an enforcer spider, a dancing ladybug, a giant anteater, and the boss himself, a snail.

The Howling Aces

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Howling Aces is another team of enemies — this is a dogfight against literal dogs. Phase one features a bulldog pilot, phase two brings in a group of jetpack puppies, and phase three pits you against a Rosie the Riveter-esque lady dog. There’s even an alternate third phase where she teams up with the puppies.

Mortimer Freeze

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mortimer Freeze is a nasty snow-based wizard. He can summon ice creatures, call forth a whale, and rain down playing cards from above. That’s just phase one. Later in the battle, he transforms into a snowman, a refrigerator, and a giant snowflake.

Esther Winchester

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the DLC’s shoot ’em up boss fight, against the wild cattle bandit Esther Winchester. She starts by slinging snake oil your way before pulling out a vacuum and being accidentally turned into sausage. The final phase sees an endless string of sausages coming your way from a can of meat.

Angel & Devil

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a secret boss fight, and it takes a few steps to unlock it. Once you do, you’ll face a pair of tricky bosses: one angel and one devil. Only the devil can deal and receive damage during the fight, making this a rather unique battle in Cuphead.

All new characters in The Delicious Last Course

Miss Chalice

Image via Studio MDHR

Miss Chalice technically isn’t new, but the DLC focuses on her and makes her a fully playable character. She has extra health, a double jump, a dash parry, and an invincible dodge roll.

Chef Saltbaker

Image via Studio MDHR

Chef Saltbaker is the other main character in The Delicious Last Course. Upon reaching Inkwell Island IV, you’ll be tasked with gathering some special ingredients for him. Unfortunately, he has an ulterior motive in sending you on those errands…

The King of Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last new character in the DLC is the King of Games, who offers a series of challenges from his floating castle, called King’s Leap. Beating each of his champions nets you more coins to spend in the shop.