Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update Has Swayed Players’ Opinion Of Starfield

2023 has been an incredible year for RPG fans, with Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and the recently released Cyberpunk 2.0 update all releasing so close to each other and spoiling fans.

However, with these releases so close together, players are now finding other titles less appealing than they did before; in this case, one player’s opinion of Starfield has dimmed since the release of Cyberpunk’s update, and it caused quite the conversation online.

Players Are Debating the Two Games’ Strengths and Weaknesses

Image via CD Projekt Red

Reddit user u/PPPPolar started the discussion over on the Cyberpunk subreddit by stating that their love for the recently released Starfield has been dimmed by Cyberpunk after its 2.0 update. More specifically, they feel that Starfield now seems outdated in comparison.

Naturally, this sparked a lively debate among other users about the two games, and the opinions and thoughts shared were varied, to say the least. One user made the fair statement that they don’t see why some players feel the need to put another game down to praise another, with others agreeing and making the argument that the games are very different in many aspects. Others, however, have shared their criticisms of Starfield and where they feel Cyberpunk does a better job, with one feeling Starfield feels more like a “chore to play” due to its size, procedural generation, and general gameplay style, which other uses have agreed does feel outdated in today’s RPG climate, though that point is subjective.

Throughout the thread, players are discussing both the titles and throwing Baldur’s Gate 3 into the mix since it is another major RPG release. Despite the difference, it seems a lot of players, regardless of their preference, agree that it has been a cracking year for the RPG genre with many great titles.

In the end, whatever your preferred game, RPG players have been spoiled this year, and even if you prefer one over the other, enjoy the games you like and be glad that everyone has something they can enjoy.