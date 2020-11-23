Cyberpunk 2077 dev confirms that there’s a nudity toggle

QA Lead for CD Projekt Red, Łukasz Babiel, has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a nudity toggle for those who want to use it. The news comes from a thread in which he shared a couple of interesting screenshots from his time testing Cyberpunk 2077.

As often happens on Twitter, someone brought up nudity in a reply on the thread.

Is there a setting to turn nudity off? Like a censor mode? — Trusty Pillow (@PillowTrusty) November 22, 2020

Ever a man of few words, Babiel confirmed that there will be a nudity toggle in Cyberpunk 2077. While no specific details were discussed, it seems reasonable to expect this toggle to do one of two things.

First, it could either apply a filter to all genitalia in the game, similarly to how The Sims does when your Sim takes a shower. Second, the toggle could turn all characters into Barbie and Ken dolls, giving them a smooth undercarriage that alludes to some sort of retractable reproductive system. Given the screenshots we’ve seen so far, the first option looks far more likely.

It’s also unclear if the nudity toggle will remove all customization options for genitals in the character customization screen. For that, we’ll have to wait for the final release.

Despite being delayed until December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 gets more exciting with every new detail that’s confirmed. In one instance, Babiel says he used dev tools to start a playthrough on PC and then move the same save file to the Xbox One. Unfortunately, it’s not clear if this functionality will be available in the final product.