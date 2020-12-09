Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4 Pro missing Quality mode

PlayStation 5 owners may need to wait for the next-gen iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 to spot an immense boost in visuals. As review copies are slowly being dished out, many players notice that the much-expected Quality mode is not available when digging through the game’s settings on PS5 and PS4 Pro.

This realization comes after leaks confirmed that a 30 frames-per-second, higher resolution Quality mode is available for those playing on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X. However, like on Xbox, the game will allow PS5 and PS4 Pro users to switch to a Performance mode, ultimately sacrificing graphical fidelity for a smooth 60 frames-per-second.

As both next-gen consoles are almost identical in power, there is a possibility of this Quality mode coming to PlayStation 5 by way of a future update. It may not be a major request for long, with next-gen dedicated versions targeted for a 2021 release.

For those who’ve purchased the current-gen edition, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed owners will receive a free PS5 or Xbox Series X/S upgrade when the time comes.