Cyberpunk 2077 will look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X since day one

CD Projekt RED has provided more details about Cyberpunk 2077 after the game got recently delayed one more and hopefully final time. As the title is now set to release in November, many thought the Polish developer would be worried about launching so close to the next-gen consoles.

However, in a financial call about the delay, the studio mentioned Cyberpunk 2077 will work regularly on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backwards compatibility.

The game will run on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X from day one, and will look better on both the next-gen consoles as soon as they release.

Also, a next-gen version is planned for 2021, and that will be a “more robust update,” which will be released for free to owners of the last-gen releases.

The developer isn’t worried about competition from PS5 and Xbox Series X launch titles, as they are rather different from Cyberpunk 2077, a first-person shooter RPG.

It was also disclosed that the multiplayer portion of the game, which was slated for around 2022, get delayed proportionally to delays of the core game, so it’s now coming even later.

The game is now being played by press members around the world and previews will be available on June 25, as soon as the Night City Wire event is over. The previews will be based on the beginning of the game, with the character creation tool in it, and will offer a fixed amount of time to explore in complete freedom.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now launching on November 17.